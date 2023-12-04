                 

Happy BlechKLANG Christmas

You can enjoy a festive concert from Germany beamed into your home later this month.

BlachKLANG
  The broadcast is being made on Sunday 10th December

Monday, 04 December 2023

        

Brass Band BlechKLANG is set to broadcast its Christmas Concert to the world on December 10th.

Originally intended as an temporary solution during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Christmas Concert was such a success that is now become a highlight of their festive season of concerts.

Broadcast

Speaking about the concert, Creative Director Alexander Richter told 4BR: "In the past we've had audiences from South Africa to the USA enjoying the broadcast. The response to keep it going has been overwhelming — so we are doing it again!"

The broadcast can be enjoyed on Sunday December 10th (2.30pm CET). The stream can be accessed via the Eventbrite platform at: https://www.eventbrite.de/e/jenaer blaserweihnacht-2023-eine-weihnachtliche-schlittenfahrt-tickets-764909253167

The broadcast will also be recorded to be enjoyed over the festive season.

Horse drawn sleigh



Giving further information about 'Jenaer Blaserweihnacht', Alexander Richter added: "We invite everyone to enjoy a musical journey through the snowy winter forest on an imaginary horse-drawn sleigh.

We will be performing both well-known classics as well as traditional German Christmas carols to set the mood. There will be solo highlights too, so please join us."

Nuremberg-based AVS Medienservice GmbH, will provide the live stream which has been supported by Besson Brass.

        

TAGS: Brass Band BlechKLANG

