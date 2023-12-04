Happy BlechKLANG Christmas

Brass Band BlechKLANG is set to broadcast its Christmas Concert to the world on December 10th.
Originally intended as an temporary solution during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Christmas Concert was such a success that is now become a highlight of their festive season of concerts.
Broadcast
Speaking about the concert, Creative Director Alexander Richter told 4BR: "In the past we've had audiences from South Africa to the USA enjoying the broadcast. The response to keep it going has been overwhelming — so we are doing it again!"
The broadcast can be enjoyed on Sunday December 10th (2.30pm CET). The stream can be accessed via the Eventbrite platform at: https://www.eventbrite.de/e/jenaer blaserweihnacht-2023-eine-weihnachtliche-schlittenfahrt-tickets-764909253167
The broadcast will also be recorded to be enjoyed over the festive season.
Horse drawn sleigh
Giving further information about 'Jenaer Blaserweihnacht', Alexander Richter added: "We invite everyone to enjoy a musical journey through the snowy winter forest on an imaginary horse-drawn sleigh.
We will be performing both well-known classics as well as traditional German Christmas carols to set the mood. There will be solo highlights too, so please join us."
Nuremberg-based AVS Medienservice GmbH, will provide the live stream which has been supported by Besson Brass.