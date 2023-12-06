Book a festive Summer treat in Swansea

You can ensure you bag your place on the International Brass Band Summer School in Swansea by treating yourself for Christmas.

Festive demand has already ensured that players from across the globe have already booked their place on the 2024 International Brass Band Summer School.

Following the success of its 2023 course it will once again be held at the University of Wales, Bay Campus, in Swansea in Wales in partnership with Geneva Instruments from the 29th July to 3rd August.

Early birds

Course Director Prof. Nicholas Childs told 4BR that he has been delighted to be able to welcome the 'early birds' to the 2024 course.

"As soon as the 2023 course ended we took bookings, but its been great to welcome back so many delegates over the last month or so, eager to make sure they are booked in for another memorable week of music making an fun."

One recent returnee told 4BR: "The course really develops me as a player, and the support and encouragement of the tutors and other players is just as brilliant. There isn't a course quite like it."

Tutors

The Black Dyke Band Director of Music will be joined by a world class team of tutors, with each day tailored to meet both ensemble and individual needs.

He added: "We have so much to offer with superb music, tailored skills teaching and loads of fun extras on a campus site that is modern and just as welcoming.

We will also be having a visit from the National Championship Trophy too — so there will be plenty of photo opportunities!"

The team of tutors include Richard Marshall, Brett Baker Matt Routley, Tom Hutchinson, Gary Curtin, Owen Farr and pianist Chris Williams.

The end of course concert will be held at the magnificent Great Hall at the Bay Campus, where guest soloists this year will be Richard, Tom and Gary.

The course really develops me as a player, and the support and encouragement of the tutors and other players is just as brilliant. There isn't a course quite like it 2023 delegate

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Book your place:

International Brass Band Summer School 2024

29th July â€” 3rd August

Find out more at: www.ibbss.com and download your pdf application form or for more information please contact Administrator Alison Childs: Alison4horn@btinternet.com