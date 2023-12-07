                 

Enjoy a festive sheep dip at the RNCM

WFEL Fairey Band joins forces with Aardman Animation and the RNCM in Manchester to bring a brace of Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas performances, workshops and even a bit of Strictly for everyone to enjoy!

Shaun the Sheep
  The twin screenings form part of a great Family Christmas Day on December 17th at the RNCM

Thursday, 07 December 2023

        

The WFEL Fairey Band is to join forces with students from the Royal Northern College of Music's Brass Department for a special festive film treat.

Together they will provide the musical accompaniment to two showings of 'Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas' at the RNCM on Sunday 17th December as part of its Christmas Family Day (10.00am and 2.15pm)

Performances and workshops

That not only sees a screening of the film with the live music accompaniment but includes workshops and activities, including a Super Mario Sound track event, Circus Skills, Make a Shaun the Sheep Christmas Decoration and even a Strictly Come Christmas Dance Workshop!

RNCM Head of Creative Engagement Fiona Stuart told 4BR: "'We're proud to be partnering with the WFEL Fairey Band and Aardman Animation for our annual Family Day. It promises to be a real festive treat for families and supports the RNCM's commitment to staging exciting and innovative new work for audiences."

The link follows the partnership between the RNCM and WFEL Fairey Band last year which saw a live screening of the Academy AwardÂ® winning short ï¬lm 'Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers' as part of a celebration of its 30th anniversary.

Not once but twice

WFEL Fairey Band's James Parkinson, who has been a driving force in bringing brass and plasticine sheep together added: "Aardman and the RNCM have been keen to work with us on this great Christmas project.

It's been many months in preparation and thanks to the support of both we are sure it is going to be fantastic event — not once but twice!"

The score for 'Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas' has been specially transcribed for brass band for this unique tour screening in association with Aardman and Tom Howe.

Festive tale

It tells the story of Christmas Eve at Mossy Bottom Farm — and the hilarious shenanigans of Shaun and his friends as they try to get 'lost sheep' Timmy back home in time for Christmas.

Will Shaun succeed of has he found his match in feisty farmer's daughter, Ella?

With its mix of jokes and high jinks, nods to classic films and brilliant visual humour to go with the tremendous music people of all ages will enjoy finding out about the true value of Christmas!

Book your tickets

Tickets for the morning and afternoon sessions cost £13 each (including a £1 booking fee)

To find out more and book go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/rncm-christmas-family-day-shaun-the-sheep-2/

Sunday 17th December: 10.00am


https://www.quaytickets.com/rncm/en-GB/events/rncm%20christmas%20family%20day-%20shaun%20the%20sheep/2023-12-17_10.00/rncm%20concert%20hall?hallmap

Sunday 17th December: 2.15 pm


https://www.quaytickets.com/rncm/en-GB/events/rncm%20christmas%20family%20day-%20shaun%20the%20sheep/2023-12-17_14.15/rncm%20concert%20hall?hallmap

        

