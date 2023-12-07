Harper speaks triple Dutch

Cory MD Philip Harper has been featured three times on the the 'Behind the Music' podcast with presenter Geert Jan Kroon.

Cory MD, Philip Harper has been the guest on the 'Behind the Music' podcast.

The presenter is the well-known Dutch composer, conductor and euphonium player Geert Jan Kroon who has gained something of a global following with his interviews.

Insight

The sixth episode sees Philip Harper about his current musical life as well as in different episodes, about how he conducts a brass band, as well as how he composes for the medium.

The 'Behind the Music' podcast started earlier this year to provide the Dutch banding community with additional insight into their movement, as well as "satisfy the curiosity of the host".

Curiosity

Geert told 4BR: "I'm a big fan of lifelong learning and started interviewing some people in the banding scene to find out more about the banding world.

As a composer and conductor, I like to hear how colleague's think and work and satisfy the curiosity of the host! How cool is it to share that with the whole world."

The episodes are in Dutch, although this series with Philip Harper is in English.

To enjoy:

How did Philip Harper get started in Music?

https://youtu.be/TLo3ckCI72E

Philip Harper on conducting a Brass Band

https://youtu.be/4HRHo4QUGLg

How does Philip Harper compose for Brass Band?

https://youtu.be/omnof9zL8f0