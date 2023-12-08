Financial boost for Eikanger youth development

The Norwegian champion's commitment to inspiring and developing the next generation of young players has been recognised and supported by one of Norway's largest banks.

The 2023 Norwegian National and Siddis Champion, Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag has gained substantial financial support for their youth development work with a sponsorship award from regional bank, Sparebanken Vest.

The main offices of the third largest bank in Norway are based in Bergen. As one of 123 savings banks in the country it has an ethos based on supporting organisations in their municipalities.

Youth support

Eikanger received NOK 600,000 (approx. £44,000/51,000 Euro) for its 'Band-ID' (Korps-ID), initiative, which supports and develops players aged between 12 and 16.

This is the age span which experiences the largest loss of players, with Eikanger determined to address this with links to local bands and schools in their region through inspirational teaching, masterclasses and concerts as well as organisational advice and support to band volunteers and committees.

Summer school and Youth Band

Earlier this year the bank granted NOK 200,000 (approx. £14,600/17,000 Euro) to help support Eikanger's annual summer school and general youth programme work, whilst its regional Youth Band, Hordaland Ungdomskorps also received NOK 200,000 to help enhance its outreach and ongoing work.

In total Sparebanken Vest, has granted NOK 1,000,000 (approx. £73,000/85,000 Euro) to assist Eikanger's youth focussed work in 2023.

The band is very grateful as these grants help us inspires and motivate the next generation of players, conductors, staff and supporters of bands in our region and Eikanger or course! Eikamger Bjorsvik

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Grateful

A Band spokesperson told 4BR: "The band is very grateful as these grants help us inspires and motivate the next generation of players, conductors, staff and supporters of bands in our region and Eikanger or course!

We are proud that our efforts are recognised and supported in this way."

The band will enjoy working with conducting students this weekend in a project initiated by the Norwegian Band Federation and led by conductor Andreas Hanson.

Festive cheer

The band's own annual Christmas Concert, conducted by Reid Gilje will be held at Knarvik Church on Friday 15th December with special guests Bergen Kornettensemble led by Preben Johansen.

Eikanger's year will be rounded off with a special New Year's Eve afternoon concert at Bergen's Grieghallen.