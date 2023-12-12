                 

*
banner

News

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 10th December

Lots of festive music to enjoy to out you in the Christmas mood.

Bandstand
  There is plenty of fantastic festive music to enjoy from Chris Helme

Tuesday, 12 December 2023

        

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 10th December

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.

To enjoy:


To enjoy: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-10-december-2023/

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

The Sounding Joy
William Gordon
Pasadena Tabernacle Band
BM: William Gordon

Christmas Triptych
James Curnow
North Carolina Brass Band
MD: Brian Meixner

Silent Night
Franz Xaver Gruber to lyrics by Joseph Mohr
Arr. Andrew Wainwright
Vocalist: Faryl Smith
Virtuosi GUS Band
MD: John Berryman

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
John Williams arr. Alan Fernie
Middleton Band
MD: Shane Foster

Away in a Manger
James Allen
Soloist: Marcus Venables
Canadian Staff Band
BM: John Lam

March Of The Toys
Victor Herbert arr. Mark Freeh
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr Nicholas Childs

Dance of the Tumblers from The Snow Maiden
Rimsky Korsakov
Grimethorpe Colliery (RJB) Band
MD: Not Known

Candlelight Carol
John Rutter
Brass Band De Waldsang
MD: Rieks Van Der Velde

Hansel and Gretel
Engelbert Humperdinck arr. Charles Godfrey Jnr.
Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band
MD: Elgar Howarth

O Come all ye faithful
Traditional
Vocalist: Silvie Paladino
Royal Melbourne Philharmonic Choir
Melbourne Staff Band
BM: Ken Waterworth

The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Paul Dukas arr. Derek Bourgeois
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Hark the Herald Sing
Mendelssohn
Arr: Willcocks transcribed: Ray Steadman-Allen
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper

The Very Best Time of Year
John Rutter arr. Rob Kerkdijk
Brass Band Rijnmond
MD: Erik van de Kolk

Ding Dong Merrily On High
Douglas Court
Soloist: Aaron Van Der Weele
New York Staff Band
BM: Ron Waiksnoris

What's Christmas Without a Brass Band
Peter Seel
Houghton Weavers (Folk Singing Group)
Warrington Male Voice Choir
Broomfield Junior School Choir
Wingates Band
MD: Andrew Berryman

Largo from the New World Symphony
Dvorak arr. Martin Ellerby
Grimethorpe Colliery RJB Band
MD: Garry Cutt
Narrator: Chris Helme

The Wind and the Lion (Symphonic Suite)
Jerry Goldsmith arr. Chad Shoopman
Brass Band of Central Florida
MD: Chad Shoopman

The Message of Christmas
William Himes
Brass Band of Battle Creek
MD: Frank Renton

Christmas Bells are Ringing
Arr. Jason Gray
Atlantic Brass Band
MD: Salvatore Scarpa

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Amersham

Sextet boost Amersham outlook for 2024

December 12 • Six recent arrivals will add to the competitive strength of Amersham Band in the new year.

Bandstand

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 10th December

December 12 • Lots of festive music to enjoy to out you in the Christmas mood.

Eikanger

Financial boost for Eikanger youth development

December 8 • The Norwegian champion's commitment to inspiring and developing the next generation of young players has been recognised and supported by one of Norway's largest banks.

John Lee

Lee leads support for Leukaemia charity concert

December 7 • John Lee will be joined by old Sheffield friends to help raise funds for Leukaemia UK.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Boarshurst Silver Band - Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band

Sunday 10 December • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

The GUS Band - Christmas Spectacular

Sunday 10 December • St Peter & St Paul Parish Church, Kettering, Kettering, NN16 0AY

Vacancies »

Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan (ECV)

December 12 • Swiss Brass Band "Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan" (ECV), contesting in Championship Section, is seeking for a new Musical Director for June 2024.. More informations on our website https://ecvbrass.ch

Lydbrook Band

December 11 • Lydbrook Band are recruiting a Front Row and Back Row Cornet player to complete its line up.. We are an ambitious, forward thinking band based in the Forest of Dean, with easy links from South Wales, Bristol & Birmingham

Haverhill Silver Band

December 10 • Haverhill Silver Band (L&SC Champs section) seeks a talented Eb or Bb Bass player to complete our team. This is an exciting opportunity to join East Anglia's premier brass band as we prepare for the Areas, Spring Festival and Whit Friday contests in 2024.

Pro Cards »

Phillip Littlemore

GGSM, AoBBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Arranger, Teacher and Publisher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top