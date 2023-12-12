Radio: Sunday Bandstand 10th December

Lots of festive music to enjoy to out you in the Christmas mood.

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 10th December

To enjoy: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-10-december-2023/

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

The Sounding Joy

William Gordon

Pasadena Tabernacle Band

BM: William Gordon

Christmas Triptych

James Curnow

North Carolina Brass Band

MD: Brian Meixner

Silent Night

Franz Xaver Gruber to lyrics by Joseph Mohr

Arr. Andrew Wainwright

Vocalist: Faryl Smith

Virtuosi GUS Band

MD: John Berryman

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

John Williams arr. Alan Fernie

Middleton Band

MD: Shane Foster

Away in a Manger

James Allen

Soloist: Marcus Venables

Canadian Staff Band

BM: John Lam

March Of The Toys

Victor Herbert arr. Mark Freeh

Black Dyke Band

MD: Dr Nicholas Childs

Dance of the Tumblers from The Snow Maiden

Rimsky Korsakov

Grimethorpe Colliery (RJB) Band

MD: Not Known

Candlelight Carol

John Rutter

Brass Band De Waldsang

MD: Rieks Van Der Velde

Hansel and Gretel

Engelbert Humperdinck arr. Charles Godfrey Jnr.

Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band

MD: Elgar Howarth

O Come all ye faithful

Traditional

Vocalist: Silvie Paladino

Royal Melbourne Philharmonic Choir

Melbourne Staff Band

BM: Ken Waterworth

The Sorcerer's Apprentice

Paul Dukas arr. Derek Bourgeois

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Hark the Herald Sing

Mendelssohn

Arr: Willcocks transcribed: Ray Steadman-Allen

The Treorchy Male Voice Choir

Cory Band

MD: Philip Harper

The Very Best Time of Year

John Rutter arr. Rob Kerkdijk

Brass Band Rijnmond

MD: Erik van de Kolk

Ding Dong Merrily On High

Douglas Court

Soloist: Aaron Van Der Weele

New York Staff Band

BM: Ron Waiksnoris

What's Christmas Without a Brass Band

Peter Seel

Houghton Weavers (Folk Singing Group)

Warrington Male Voice Choir

Broomfield Junior School Choir

Wingates Band

MD: Andrew Berryman

Largo from the New World Symphony

Dvorak arr. Martin Ellerby

Grimethorpe Colliery RJB Band

MD: Garry Cutt

Narrator: Chris Helme

The Wind and the Lion (Symphonic Suite)

Jerry Goldsmith arr. Chad Shoopman

Brass Band of Central Florida

MD: Chad Shoopman

The Message of Christmas

William Himes

Brass Band of Battle Creek

MD: Frank Renton

Christmas Bells are Ringing

Arr. Jason Gray

Atlantic Brass Band

MD: Salvatore Scarpa

Enjoy the show...

