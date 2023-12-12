Radio: Sunday Bandstand 10th December

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 10th December
Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
The Sounding Joy
William Gordon
Pasadena Tabernacle Band
BM: William Gordon
Christmas Triptych
James Curnow
North Carolina Brass Band
MD: Brian Meixner
Silent Night
Franz Xaver Gruber to lyrics by Joseph Mohr
Arr. Andrew Wainwright
Vocalist: Faryl Smith
Virtuosi GUS Band
MD: John Berryman
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
John Williams arr. Alan Fernie
Middleton Band
MD: Shane Foster
Away in a Manger
James Allen
Soloist: Marcus Venables
Canadian Staff Band
BM: John Lam
March Of The Toys
Victor Herbert arr. Mark Freeh
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr Nicholas Childs
Dance of the Tumblers from The Snow Maiden
Rimsky Korsakov
Grimethorpe Colliery (RJB) Band
MD: Not Known
Candlelight Carol
John Rutter
Brass Band De Waldsang
MD: Rieks Van Der Velde
Hansel and Gretel
Engelbert Humperdinck arr. Charles Godfrey Jnr.
Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band
MD: Elgar Howarth
O Come all ye faithful
Traditional
Vocalist: Silvie Paladino
Royal Melbourne Philharmonic Choir
Melbourne Staff Band
BM: Ken Waterworth
The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Paul Dukas arr. Derek Bourgeois
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Hark the Herald Sing
Mendelssohn
Arr: Willcocks transcribed: Ray Steadman-Allen
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper
The Very Best Time of Year
John Rutter arr. Rob Kerkdijk
Brass Band Rijnmond
MD: Erik van de Kolk
Ding Dong Merrily On High
Douglas Court
Soloist: Aaron Van Der Weele
New York Staff Band
BM: Ron Waiksnoris
What's Christmas Without a Brass Band
Peter Seel
Houghton Weavers (Folk Singing Group)
Warrington Male Voice Choir
Broomfield Junior School Choir
Wingates Band
MD: Andrew Berryman
Largo from the New World Symphony
Dvorak arr. Martin Ellerby
Grimethorpe Colliery RJB Band
MD: Garry Cutt
Narrator: Chris Helme
The Wind and the Lion (Symphonic Suite)
Jerry Goldsmith arr. Chad Shoopman
Brass Band of Central Florida
MD: Chad Shoopman
The Message of Christmas
William Himes
Brass Band of Battle Creek
MD: Frank Renton
Christmas Bells are Ringing
Arr. Jason Gray
Atlantic Brass Band
MD: Salvatore Scarpa
Enjoy the show...