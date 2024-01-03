Radio: Sunday Bandstand 31st December

Chris Helme rounds off the year with some great brass band music

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 31st December

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

To enjoy: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-31-december-2023/

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Spirit of Celebration

Kenneth Downie

Yorkshire Building Society Band

MD: David King

William Tell Overture

Rossini arr. Gregor Grant

Brass Band of Battle Creek

MD: Kenneth Bloomquist

Sway

Luis Demetrio and Pablo Beltran Ruiz arr. Jan van Knaedonck

Brass Band Willebroek

MD: Frans Violet

Symphonic Highlights From Frozen

Anderson, Lopez & Beck arr. Stephen Bulla

Cory Band

MD: Philip Harper

Pantomime

Philip Sparke

Soloist: Michael Dodd

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

MD: Richard Evans

Fairytale of New York

MacGowan and Finer arr. Jock MacKenzie

Bon-Accord Silver Band

MD: Stephen Malcolm

Winter from The Four Season

Vivaldi arr. Howard Snell

Brass Band de Bazuin Oenkerk

MD: Klaas van der Woude

Tell me it's not true from Blood Brothers

Willy Russell

The Haydock Band

MD: Mark Quinn

Eternal Source of Light Divine

G.F Handel arr. Corsin Tuor

Trumpet duet: Florian Klingler and Christian Oberleitner

Brass Band Froschl Hall

MD: Corsin Tuor

Dancing on the Seashore

Jan Hadermann

Desford Colliery Caterpillar Band

MD: James Watson

Illuminate

Andrew Wainwright

Boscombe Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Howard J. Evans

Opus for Trumpet

Charly Knegtel arr. Theo Mertens

Soloist: Benny Wiame

Brass Band Midden Brabant

MD: Jan van der Roost

Kaiser Waltz (The Emperor Waltz) Op 437

Johann Strauss ll arr. Gregor Grant

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: James Watson

The Blue Danube (An Der Schoen Blauen Donau) Op 314

Johann Strauss ll arr. Goff Richards

Sellers Engineering Band

MD: Phillip McCann

Wine, Women and Song

Johann Strauss ll arr. Aubrey Winter

GUS (Footwear) Band

MD: Stanley Boddington

Morgenblatter (Morning Journals) Op. 279

Johann Strauss II

Munn and Felton's (Footwear) Band

MD: Stanley Boddington

Carousel

Huug Steketee

Cornet Soloist Dik van Doorn

Brass Band Rijnmond

MD: Anno Appelo

Thunder and Lightning Polka

Johann Strauss II arr. Frank Wright

Massed bands of Brighouse & Rastrick, Black Dyke Mills,

GUS (Footwear) and CWS (Manchester) GMD: Walter B. Hargreaves

Radetsky March Op. 228

Johann Strauss arr. Pat Ryan

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: Allan Withington

Auld Lang Syne

Traditional — arr. Alan Fernie

Cory Band

MD: Dr. Robert Childs

