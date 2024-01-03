Radio: Sunday Bandstand 31st December

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 31st December
Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Spirit of Celebration
Kenneth Downie
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: David King
William Tell Overture
Rossini arr. Gregor Grant
Brass Band of Battle Creek
MD: Kenneth Bloomquist
Sway
Luis Demetrio and Pablo Beltran Ruiz arr. Jan van Knaedonck
Brass Band Willebroek
MD: Frans Violet
Symphonic Highlights From Frozen
Anderson, Lopez & Beck arr. Stephen Bulla
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper
Pantomime
Philip Sparke
Soloist: Michael Dodd
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Richard Evans
Fairytale of New York
MacGowan and Finer arr. Jock MacKenzie
Bon-Accord Silver Band
MD: Stephen Malcolm
Winter from The Four Season
Vivaldi arr. Howard Snell
Brass Band de Bazuin Oenkerk
MD: Klaas van der Woude
Tell me it's not true from Blood Brothers
Willy Russell
The Haydock Band
MD: Mark Quinn
Eternal Source of Light Divine
G.F Handel arr. Corsin Tuor
Trumpet duet: Florian Klingler and Christian Oberleitner
Brass Band Froschl Hall
MD: Corsin Tuor
Dancing on the Seashore
Jan Hadermann
Desford Colliery Caterpillar Band
MD: James Watson
Illuminate
Andrew Wainwright
Boscombe Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Howard J. Evans
Opus for Trumpet
Charly Knegtel arr. Theo Mertens
Soloist: Benny Wiame
Brass Band Midden Brabant
MD: Jan van der Roost
Kaiser Waltz (The Emperor Waltz) Op 437
Johann Strauss ll arr. Gregor Grant
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: James Watson
The Blue Danube (An Der Schoen Blauen Donau) Op 314
Johann Strauss ll arr. Goff Richards
Sellers Engineering Band
MD: Phillip McCann
Wine, Women and Song
Johann Strauss ll arr. Aubrey Winter
GUS (Footwear) Band
MD: Stanley Boddington
Morgenblatter (Morning Journals) Op. 279
Johann Strauss II
Munn and Felton's (Footwear) Band
MD: Stanley Boddington
Carousel
Huug Steketee
Cornet Soloist Dik van Doorn
Brass Band Rijnmond
MD: Anno Appelo
Thunder and Lightning Polka
Johann Strauss II arr. Frank Wright
Massed bands of Brighouse & Rastrick, Black Dyke Mills,
GUS (Footwear) and CWS (Manchester) GMD: Walter B. Hargreaves
Radetsky March Op. 228
Johann Strauss arr. Pat Ryan
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Allan Withington
Auld Lang Syne
Traditional — arr. Alan Fernie
Cory Band
MD: Dr. Robert Childs
Enjoy the show...