                 

*
banner

News

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 31st December

Chris Helme rounds off the year with some great brass band music

Bandstand
  Chris Helme rounds off the year with plenty of great brass band music

Wednesday, 03 January 2024

        

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 31st December

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.

To enjoy:


To enjoy: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-31-december-2023/

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Spirit of Celebration
Kenneth Downie
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: David King

William Tell Overture
Rossini arr. Gregor Grant
Brass Band of Battle Creek
MD: Kenneth Bloomquist

Sway
Luis Demetrio and Pablo Beltran Ruiz arr. Jan van Knaedonck
Brass Band Willebroek
MD: Frans Violet

Symphonic Highlights From Frozen
Anderson, Lopez & Beck arr. Stephen Bulla
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper

Pantomime
Philip Sparke
Soloist: Michael Dodd
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Richard Evans

Fairytale of New York
MacGowan and Finer arr. Jock MacKenzie
Bon-Accord Silver Band
MD: Stephen Malcolm

Winter from The Four Season
Vivaldi arr. Howard Snell
Brass Band de Bazuin Oenkerk
MD: Klaas van der Woude

Tell me it's not true from Blood Brothers
Willy Russell
The Haydock Band
MD: Mark Quinn

Eternal Source of Light Divine
G.F Handel arr. Corsin Tuor
Trumpet duet: Florian Klingler and Christian Oberleitner
Brass Band Froschl Hall
MD: Corsin Tuor

Dancing on the Seashore
Jan Hadermann
Desford Colliery Caterpillar Band
MD: James Watson

Illuminate
Andrew Wainwright
Boscombe Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Howard J. Evans

Opus for Trumpet
Charly Knegtel arr. Theo Mertens
Soloist: Benny Wiame
Brass Band Midden Brabant
MD: Jan van der Roost

Kaiser Waltz (The Emperor Waltz) Op 437
Johann Strauss ll arr. Gregor Grant
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: James Watson

The Blue Danube (An Der Schoen Blauen Donau) Op 314
Johann Strauss ll arr. Goff Richards
Sellers Engineering Band
MD: Phillip McCann

Wine, Women and Song
Johann Strauss ll arr. Aubrey Winter
GUS (Footwear) Band
MD: Stanley Boddington

Morgenblatter (Morning Journals) Op. 279
Johann Strauss II
Munn and Felton's (Footwear) Band
MD: Stanley Boddington

Carousel
Huug Steketee
Cornet Soloist Dik van Doorn
Brass Band Rijnmond
MD: Anno Appelo

Thunder and Lightning Polka
Johann Strauss II arr. Frank Wright
Massed bands of Brighouse & Rastrick, Black Dyke Mills,
GUS (Footwear) and CWS (Manchester) GMD: Walter B. Hargreaves

Radetsky March Op. 228
Johann Strauss arr. Pat Ryan
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Allan Withington

Auld Lang Syne
Traditional — arr. Alan Fernie
Cory Band
MD: Dr. Robert Childs

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Wainwright

American composer claims BrookWright double

January 3 • A trombone choir work by Micah Roberts inspired by the cityscape of Cincinnati wins the 2023 Bookwright Composer prize.

Bandstand

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 31st December

January 3 • Chris Helme rounds off the year with some great brass band music

Five

Geneva first for Five Lakes

January 2 • The cornet section of the reigning US National, Open and Dublin Festival of Brass champion make a performance link with Geneva Instruments in the USA.

Palanga

Band tickets now available for European Championships

January 2 • The competing bands can now purchase tickets for the European Brass Band Championships in Palanga — with a second public issue due on 20th January.

What's on »

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

London Central Fellowship Band - The Anglia Fellowship Band

Saturday 17 February • Ipswich Citadel Salvation Army, 558 Woodbridge Road IP4 4PH

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 25 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Vacancies »

Epping Forest Band

January 3 • Required:. Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of players to boost our ranks. Cornets position negotiable Tenor horn position negotiable BBb Bass.

Croft Silver Band

January 2 • We are looking to start preparations for the Midlands Area 4th Section and are on the hunt for a 4th man, Bb bass and percussionist. Of course all players are more than welcome.

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

January 2 • Avonbank is seeking a front and a back row cornet player to complete our line up for the Regional Contest on Mar 2 2024 in Corby. We rehearse Wednesdays at 7.30pm in Evesham and, in Jan and Feb only, Fridays too. Please get in touch - we need you!!

Pro Cards »

Mark Wilkinson


Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Adjudicator, Conductor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top