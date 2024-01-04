New fees for BBP Registry

The Brass Band Players Registry has announced its new fee structure for 2024.
Fees
The costs associated as a member band are as follows:
New Band Registration: £50.00
(All original New Player Registrations & Transfers are included with this fee. Bands will also need to pay for validation upon registering)
Annual Band Validation for 12 months: £85.00
Validation for 24 months: £140.00
New Player Registration (each) — posted £8.00
New Player Registration (each) — emailed £12.00
Transfer (each) £8.00
Replacement Cards (each — lost cards only) — £10.00
Replacement Set of Registration Cards (lost set) — £100.00
Appeal Fee £70.00
Registration Card Cancellation — Free
Change of Player Name — Free
Change of Band Name: £75.00
Payment:
Preferred method of payment is bank transfer.
Sort Code: 40-36-06
Account Number: 21458744
Please state the band name as payment reference
Note: Cheques will no longer be accepted as payment from 1st June 2023
(The registering Band is responsible for all postage costs)