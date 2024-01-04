New fees for BBP Registry

The new fee structure for the Brass Band Players Registry for 2024 has been announced — with cheque payments being phased out.

The Brass Band Players Registry has announced its new fee structure for 2024.

Fees

The costs associated as a member band are as follows:

New Band Registration: £50.00

(All original New Player Registrations & Transfers are included with this fee. Bands will also need to pay for validation upon registering)

Annual Band Validation for 12 months: £85.00

Validation for 24 months: £140.00

New Player Registration (each) — posted £8.00

New Player Registration (each) — emailed £12.00

Transfer (each) £8.00

Replacement Cards (each — lost cards only) — £10.00

Replacement Set of Registration Cards (lost set) — £100.00

Appeal Fee £70.00

Registration Card Cancellation — Free

Change of Player Name — Free

Change of Band Name: £75.00

Preferred method of payment is bank transfer.

Sort Code: 40-36-06

Account Number: 21458744

Please state the band name as payment reference

Note: Cheques will no longer be accepted as payment from 1st June 2023

(The registering Band is responsible for all postage costs)