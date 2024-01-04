                 

New fees for BBP Registry

The new fee structure for the Brass Band Players Registry for 2024 has been announced — with cheque payments being phased out.

BBP Players Registry
  The Brass Band Players Registry has introduced its new fees

Thursday, 04 January 2024

        

The Brass Band Players Registry has announced its new fee structure for 2024.

Fees

The costs associated as a member band are as follows:

New Band Registration: £50.00
(All original New Player Registrations & Transfers are included with this fee. Bands will also need to pay for validation upon registering)

Annual Band Validation for 12 months: £85.00
Validation for 24 months: £140.00

New Player Registration (each) — posted £8.00
New Player Registration (each) — emailed £12.00
Transfer (each) £8.00

Replacement Cards (each — lost cards only) — £10.00
Replacement Set of Registration Cards (lost set) — £100.00

Appeal Fee £70.00

Registration Card Cancellation — Free
Change of Player Name — Free

Change of Band Name: £75.00

Payment:



Preferred method of payment is bank transfer.
Sort Code: 40-36-06
Account Number: 21458744

Please state the band name as payment reference

Note: Cheques will no longer be accepted as payment from 1st June 2023

(The registering Band is responsible for all postage costs)

        

BBP Players Registry

New fees for BBP Registry

