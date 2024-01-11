Pemberton turn to Watkins for Enigma challenge

Ryan Watkins will take Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band at the forthcoming North West Area Championships.

Championship Section contender Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band will be directed by Ryan Watkins at the forthcoming North West Regional Championships in Blackpool in February.

The Hepworth MD will direct the band on Philip Sparke's 'Variations on an Enigma'.

Delighted

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We are delighted to welcome Ryan and look forward to working with him as we look to return to the Royal Albert Hall for the first time since 2019.

Ryan has enjoyed considerable success as both a player and conductor and with his professionalism and musicality we have an exciting new chapter ahead of us."