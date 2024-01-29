New representative and contact links announced by UKLBF

The UK Leading Bands Forum has announced the appointment of its representative bands and officials.

It was announced over the weekend that the UK Leading Bands Forum (UKLBF) has appointed its regional representative bands and officers.

The UKLBF states that it seeks to work in cooperation with decision makers at all levels on areas of mutual benefit directly affecting the current and future promotion and development of major contests and events.

The latest move to offer Regional Contacts was made at its meeting on the 17th January.

Regional framework

In a press release it stated: "The UKLBF has created a regional framework of contacts which will allow bands which are not UKLBF members to directly contact a nominated band which is.

This member band will then bring concerns and feedback to the regular meeting of the UKLBF and, after discussion, these will be passed to decision makers and contest organisers, as appropriate."

They added: "Whilst all bands currently have the freedom to contact organisers directly to give their feedback, the power of bands working together is important in order to implement cohesive and systemic change.

The UKLBF exists to represent the consensus views of bands, not the specific views of individual people. Therefore, the kind of representation it expects to hear from non-member bands might concern general test-piece selection in the lower section, registration concerns, suggestions of ways to support the grass roots level etc."

It was stated that due to the current geographical make-up of the UKLBF, some member bands have been appointed as the regional contact in a region other than their own on the basis of strong pre-existing links.

Regional Contacts

Further contact details for each UKLBF Regional Contract Band will be announced in due course.

Scotland: the cooperation band; Whitburn

North of England: EverReady Band; Black Dyke Band

Yorkshire: Brighouse & Rastrick; Rothwell Temperance; Hammonds

North West: Foden's; WFEL Fairey; Leyland

Midlands: GUS Band; Carlton Main Frickley Colliery

Wales: Cory; Tredegar

London & Southern Counties: Friary Brass Band; Grimethorpe Colliery

South West: Flowers; Aldbourne

Officials

In the meantime, the list of elected officials was revealed, with Tabby Kerwin of Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band, elected as Chairperson, and Philip Harper of Cory Band as secretary. Areas of media & marketing will be covered by Savannah Bone of GUS Band.

In addition, a Liaison Group consisting of Mark Wilkinson (Foden's), Neil Blockley (Cory Band), Steve Cavanagh (Brighouse & Rastrick), and David Nicholson (Black Dyke Band) has been formed.

It is understood that a meeting is being sought between the Liaison Group and Key decision makers and event organisers in February, whilst the next meeting of UKLBF will take place on 14th February

The statement was signed on behalf of the UKLBF membership of Aldbourne; Black Dyke Band; Brighouse & Rastrick; Carlton Main Frickley Colliery; Cory; EverReady; Flowers; Foden's; Friary Brass; Grimethorpe Colliery; GUS Band; Hammonds Band; Leyland; Rothwell Temperance; the cooperation band; Tredegar; WFEL Fairey and Whitburn Band.