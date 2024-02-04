New signings boost Easington Area hopes

Two new players join the ranks of Easington Colliery Band ahead of the North of England Regional Championships.

The North of England top section regional preparations of Easington Colliery Band have been boosted by the signing of two new players.

Ian Haigh and Linda Hobbs join in plenty of time to get to grips with 'Variations on an Enigma' for the event in Durham on the weekend of the 16th & 17th March.

Experience

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Ian comes with great championship experience, and we are extremely excited to have him on board, and Linda is also a vastly experienced Eb bass player with great knowledge and expertise to strengthen the bass section."