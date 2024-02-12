A new partnership of tradition and innovation sees the KNDS Fairey Band take to the stage for the North West Regional Championships.

In what is being described as "a harmonious meeting of tradition and innovation", the WFEL Fairey Brass Band has announced that it will now be known as the KNDS Fairey Band, reflecting its ongoing partnership with the aerospace and defence engineering leader.

Evolution

Band spokesperson Nigel Beasley told 4BR: "This evolution marks a thrilling chapter in our rich history together.

KNDS continues the steadfast support provided by the company and this new alignment strengthens our shared commitment to musical excellence and community engagement."

Founded in 1937 by employees of the Fairey Aviation Works, the band has carved its name into the history books with contest and concert success — from multiple major champion wins to Acid Brass.

Forward thinking

KNDS Managing Director Ian Anderton told 4BR that the continued support reflects a heritage that aligns perfectly with the company's won forward-thinking approach and dedication to empowering future generations.

"Music bridges cultures and brings people together. Supporting the band is not just about sponsorship — it's about investing in the vibrant tapestry of our community and fostering the talent of tomorrow's artists."

KNDS and the band envision a collaborative future, exploring new creative avenues and expanding their reach to touch hearts and minds through the captivating power of music Ian Anderton, KNDS

Collaborative future

He added: "The rebranding signifies more than just a name change. KNDS and the band envision a collaborative future, exploring new creative avenues and expanding their reach to touch hearts and minds through the captivating power of music."

The KNDS Fairey Band takes to the stage under its new name at the North West Area contest at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool on the 25th February.