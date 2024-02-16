KNDS Fairey on a 'igh from downunder release

A new digital EP release by KNDS Fairey Band has a very English inspiration from Australian composer Jared McCunnie.

The newly named KNDS Fairey Band has released a five track EP digital recording of two major works by Australian composer Jared McCunnie.

Latest commission

Directed by Mark Peacock, 'Ow'er 'igh Street' is named after the Melbourne musician's latest commission from Victorian tubist Richard Harvey.

The four-movement work is aimed at Second Section level and takes inspiration from selected folk songs from Somerset. It has been a particularly personal link for Harvey, as it celebrates the life of his Great Grandfather and citizen of Radstock, Samuel Lloyd Harvey (1858-1952).

Harvey was a respected figure in the community, founding the local flower show but also researching local history, anthropology, geography and astronomy, while also being an author and composer.

Somerset infused

Speaking about the work, Jared told 4BR: "'Ow'er 'igh Street' draws inspiration from his 1950 text which tells of an aged man's account of events in front of a Somerset inn.

It's infused with a series of folk tunes about young love and is themed on the thrill and failings of a very British courtship. The movements are overflowing with Britannic anthems and some not-so-subtle hints of Wagner's 'Bridal Chorus'."

Buckley

The fifth track is 'Buckley', McCunnie's first major work for brass band, which was premiered by Geelong West Brass Band at the 2017 Australian National Championships.

It tells the story of William Buckley, the first of few Englishmen to truly live amongst the Australian Aboriginal people.

It follows the story of the man who inspired the saying 'Buckley's chance', navigating battles against Napoleon's forces in Holland, conviction to Australia, over thirty years living among the Watourong people, and becoming an outcast upon returning to western society.

Streamed

Jared added: "It was a great pleasure to collaborate with KNDS Fairey Band. Residing in Australia makes it challenging to connect with European counterparts, but thanks to Mark and the band they have given cracking performances which I hope will be enjoyed worldwide."

The EP can be enjoyed on streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music. Jared's compositions are available for purchase at www.jaredmccunnie.com