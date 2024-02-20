Tesco cash boost for Elland's free taster sessions

Elland Silver Band has received a grand boost to its great outreach work.

Elland Silver Band is set to receive a £1000 boost to use towards meeting the costs of its free brass instrument taster sessions to local school children.

Introduced in 2023 as part of an ambitious outreach initiative, the free sessions offer children the opportunity to enjoy a first taste of brass playing with the ultimate aim of hopefully seeing them start a lifelong brass banding journey.

Give more

Speaking about the importance of the award Samantha Harrison said; "For charitable organisations like ourselves, grants like this help us to give more children and young people opportunities to learn a new skill, gain a hobby and make a bigger difference in our community".

Tesco's Stronger Starts initiative has already provided over £110 million to more than 60,000 projects across Britain.

Prioritise

Graham Duxbury, Groundwork's UK Chief Executive, said: "Family budgets are tight and school budgets are tight, but it's so important that children stay fed, fit and focused, so we're delighted to be able to prioritise these activities alongside Tesco with the Stronger Starts programme."

Funding is available to community groups and charities looking to fund local projects that bring benefits to communities.

Find out more

To find out more visit: www.tescoplc.com/strongerstarts