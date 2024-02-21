                 

News

New entertainment contest launched to celebrate Red Admiral anniversary

A brand new entertainment contest with equal prize money across the sections will be held later this year.

Red Admiral
  The event will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the successful Academy

Wednesday, 21 February 2024

        

The Lancashire based Red Admiral Music Academy will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year with the launch of a new entertainment contest.

It will take place at St Michaels CE Academy in Chorley, Lancashire on Sunday 29th September and has attracted key sponsorship and partners.

These include Geneva Instruments, New Moon Insurance Services, Mercer & Barker, The Music Cellar, Sounds Travel Ltd and several individual benefactors.

Lucrative

It has enabled the event to offer a lucrative £16,500 prize fund, which will be split evenly across the four sections of competition: a joint Championship & First; Second; Third and Fourth.

The winner of each will claim £1,000 plus a £1,000 Geneva Instrument Voucher, with the podium finishers getting £500 plus a £500 Geneva Instrument Voucher, and £250 plus a £250 Geneva Instrument Voucher respectively.

In addition the 'Most Entertaining Band' will receive £250 plus a £250 Geneva Instrument Voucher, with additional prizes on offer for 'Best Soloist', 'Best Section' and other categories.

Excited

Speaking at its recent launch, Musical Director Stuart Barton said: "We are really excited that this contest will form part of our 10th anniversary celebrations, and even more so as we've already gained fantastic support from businesses, sponsors and individuals keen to share our vision for a new entertainment contest".

He added: "We're going to be putting bands at the very heart of things to ensure that everyone who takes part leaves talking about returning again and again.

We've worked hard to ensure that the prizes and awards are equitable across the four competing sections and are determined that it will balance contest integrity with the flexibility needed to allow bands to compete successfully."

We've worked hard to ensure that the prizes and awards are equitable across the four competing sections and are determined that it will balance contest integrity with the flexibility needed to allow bands to compete successfully

Live stream and more

4BR was informed that plans are also being developed to live-stream the event with discussions continuing with other sponsors and trade stands to add even more to the exciting day.

Red Admiral Music Academy Leader, Daniel Brooks added: "Since we launched Red Admiral Music Academy in 2014, we have always strived for perfection with everything we do, but this will be on another level.

We have always been about 'grass roots' banding and the success of the last 10 years in developing young playing talent has shown that. What better way to celebrate that than enjoy a great day of brass band entertainment at its best and reflecting our ethos of 'making music fun, making music together'".

Entries:

Entries will open on Monday 4th March, but bands can register their interest now by emailing: redadmiralcontest2024@outlook.com

        

