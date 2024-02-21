                 

Elevate programme opens for third round

If your band is looking to try and expand its musical horizons in different ways then the third round of the BBE Elevate project has just been launched.

Elevate
  This will be the third round of applications for bands

Wednesday, 21 February 2024

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced that the third round of applications for its collaborative 'Elevate' programme is now open.

It is aimed at enabling BBE member bands to look to challenge their normal performance practice by being paired with an artist who will support them to explore new ideas, genres and ways of working in a new collaborative partnership.

Trio of artists

The three artists which bands can decide to pair up with are the classic Indian vocalist and harpist, Sonic Threads Duo; the theatre maker, Josh Coates and the composer, documentary maker and sound artist, Calum Perrin.

Find out more about the artists go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/elevate

We're looking forward to welcoming more member bands to submit their applications to take part in this exciting collaborative projectBBE

Inspiring

Speaking about the latest round of the successful initiative, BBE's Chief Operating Officer Sarah Baumann told 4BR: "The potential of this programme is truly inspiring. The pairings in the first two rounds have been very different from each other in their creative ideas and these artists promise more.

We're looking forward to welcoming more member bands to submit their applications to take part in this exciting collaborative project."

More information and apply

More information on the artists who your band can collaborate with is available on the BBE website's Elevate page.

Applications for brass bands to participate are open until Monday 25th March via the Elevate bands information page.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/elevate

If you have any questions about the programme, please email: elevate@bbe.org.uk

        

