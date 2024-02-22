BrookWright Music: Easter treats

With Easter fast approaching why not give your band an extra East treat or two with some new music

As the Easter season approaches, BrookWright Music has several titles that may be of interest to bands looking to add something new to their programmes.

They come from expert arrangers Andrew Wainwright, Brian Bowen, Edward Mylechreest, Espen HaukÃ¥s, Gavin Lamplough, Karl Whelan and William Himes.

Good Friday Music (Wagner arr. Brian Bowen)

This excerpt from Parsifal, the opera Wagner completed in 1882, is a poignant meditation on the chief themes contained in the musical drama: suffering, compassion and redemption.

The affirmative six-note Dresden Amen is very present. Here it has been expertly set for brass band by Brian Bowen.

https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/good-friday-music-brass-band-wagner-arr-brian-bowen

Be Thou My Vision (Traditional arr. Andrew Wainwright)

A highly evocative arrangement of the popular hymn, also known as Slane. The arranger Andrew Wainwright responds to the ethereal quality of the tune with an exquisite layering of texture.

The three-verse setting grows to a glorious climax on the final verse, before dying away to a serene ending. The arrangement was commissioned by the Nebraska Brass Band and its Musical Director Glenn Greet.

To view a video of Dallas Brass Band performing the work: www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUyDYnOkXuE

https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/be-thou-my-vision-brass-band-traditional-arr-andrew-wainwright

This is my Father's World (arr. William Himes)

The vibrant hymn of Maltbie D. Babcock (1858-1901) has been linked for more than a century to the English folk melody, Terra Beata.

This colourful and climactic setting by William Himes emulates the concept of 'text painting', wherein the music strives to reflect the literal meaning of the lyrics.

https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/this-is-my-father-s-world-brass-band-arr-william-himes

Rockingham (Edward Miller arr. Karl Whelan)

This sublime arrangement of the much loved hymn tune Rockingham ('When I survey the wondrous cross'), was arranged by Karl Whelan in memory of Frank Naylor.

Frank was a faithful member of North Ashton Band based in Wigan (UK), a renowned tenor horn player and an inspiration to his many pupils over the years. In reference to Frank's slow melody piece of choice, there is also a reference in the trombones to Star of Bethlehem by Stephen Adams, leading into the final verse.

https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/rockingham-brass-band-edward-miller-arr-karl-whelan

And can it be? (Dan Forrest arr. Andrew Wainwright)

An exquisite arrangement for brass band by Andrew Wainwright of Dan Forrest's hugely popular choral anthem 'And can it be?'

To view the New York Staff Band performing the piece:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UY7YA_akFb0

https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/and-can-it-be-brass-band

Abide with me (William H. Monk arr. Greg Jasperse trs. Espen HaukÃ¥s)

Greg Jasperse's choral setting of the much-loved hymn Abide with me has become very popular with choirs and has here been arranged for brass band by Norwegian composer Espen HaukÃ¥s.

To view a rolling score video with Bjørsvik Brass performing the work please visit:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVHlQW_8Pao

https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/abide-with-me-brass-band-william-h-monk-arr-greg-jasperse-trs-espen-hauk%C3%A5s

Verleih Uns Frieden (Mendelssohn arr. Edward Mylechreest)

Felix Mendelssohn's stunning Choral Cantata has here been adapted to the brass band by Edward Mylechreest. A setting of Martin Luther's sacred words, this short piece is a staple of the choral canon and is widely regarded as a choral masterpiece.

https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/verleih-uns-frieden-brass-band-mendelssohn-arr-edward-mylechreest

Love Eternal (Tenor Horn Solo) (Jarrod Cooper arr. Gavin Lamplough)

Love Eternal was written by Gavin Lamplough for Neil Blessett, who at the time of writing was the Principal Horn player of both Birmingham (UK) Citadel Band and the International Staff Band of The Salvation Army.

The arranger uses Jarod Cooper's popular contemporary worship song King of Kings, Majesty as the basis for the work and the piece seeks to provide a vehicle for the rich timbres of the tenor horn to be enjoyed by the listener.

To view a video of Neil Blessett performing the solo with Birmingham Citadel Band: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jx5G-MDpD_g

https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/love-eternal-tenor-horn-solo-with-brass-band-jarrod-cooper-arr-gavin-lamplough