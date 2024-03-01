Midlands contenders ready for Corby action

The first weekend of the Midlands Regional Championships take place at Corby Business Academy in Northants (NN17 5EB) on the 2nd & 3rd March.
First weekend
In total 72 bands will compete, with Saturday kicking off with the 14 bands competing in the Second Section (10.00am), where two bands will qualify for the National Final, followed by the 15 bands in the First Section where 3 bands will head to Cheltenham.
Sunday 3rd March will see 16 bands compete in the Third Section (3 qualification places), which starts at 10.00am followed by the Championship Section. The defending champion is the GUS Band. Two bands will be invited to compete at the Royal Albert Hall National Finals.
Second weekend
On Sunday 10th March, 15 bands will compete in the Fourth Section (11.00am start), where 3 bands will qualify for the National Final.
The details provided by the Regional Committee to 4BR are as follows:
Championship Section:
Sunday 3rd March
Draw: 1.30pm
Start: After completion of Third Section (3.00pm approx.)
Adjudicators: David Hirst & Sarah Groarke Booth
Bilton Silver
Blidworth Welfare
Brass Band of Central England
Derwent Brass
Desford Colliery
Enderby
Gresley Colliery
GUS Band
Newstead Brass
Ratby Co-operative
Shirley
Sovereign Brass
First Section:
Saturday 2nd March
Draws: 1.00pm/3.00pm
Start: After completion of Second Section (2.00pm approx.)
Adjudicators: Steve Sykes & Chris Wormald
Bedworth Brass
Burbage Buxton
Carlton Brass
City of Coventry
Foss Dyke
Harborough
Hucknall & Linby MC
Jackfield
Kibworth
Langley
Oddfellows Brass
Rushden Town
Staffordshire
Stamford Brass
Thoresby Colliery
Second Section:
Saturday 2nd March
Draw: 9.00am/11.00am
Start: 10.00am
Adjudicators: Sheona White & Andrea Price
Audley Brass
Avonbank
City of Birmingham
Glossop Old
Hathern
Leicestershire Co-op
Market Rasen
Pleasley Colliery Welfare
Raunds Temperance
Rolls Royce (Derby)
Shirebrook Miners Welfare
Shirland Welfare
Stourport on Severn
Tintwistle
Third Section:
Sunday 3rd March
Draws: 9.00am/11.00am
Start: 10.00am
Adjudicators: Andrea Price & Chris Wormald
Amington
Cleobury Mortimer Concert
Cubbington Silver
Daventry Brass
Ibstock Brick Brass
Ireland Colliery Chesterfield
Long Eaton Silver Prize
Newark Town
Newhall
Ratby Co-operative Mid
Shipston Town
Thrapston Town
Towcester Studio
Trentham Brass
Wellington (Telford)
Wigston
Fourth Section:
Sunday 10th March
Draw: 10.00am/11.30am
Start: 11.00am
Adjudicators: Chris Wormald & Jack Capstaff
Arrow Valley
Bakewell Silver
Bilton Silver (Rugby) Evolution
Brackley & District
Corby Silver
Coventry Festival
Croft Silver
Ilkeston Brass
Malvern Hills District
Matlock
Moulton 77
Skegness Silver
Syston
Wem Jubilee
Whitwell Brass