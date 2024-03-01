Midlands contenders ready for Corby action

The first weekend of the double header Midlands Regional Championships take place in Corby.

The first weekend of the Midlands Regional Championships take place at Corby Business Academy in Northants (NN17 5EB) on the 2nd & 3rd March.

First weekend

In total 72 bands will compete, with Saturday kicking off with the 14 bands competing in the Second Section (10.00am), where two bands will qualify for the National Final, followed by the 15 bands in the First Section where 3 bands will head to Cheltenham.

Sunday 3rd March will see 16 bands compete in the Third Section (3 qualification places), which starts at 10.00am followed by the Championship Section. The defending champion is the GUS Band. Two bands will be invited to compete at the Royal Albert Hall National Finals.

Second weekend

On Sunday 10th March, 15 bands will compete in the Fourth Section (11.00am start), where 3 bands will qualify for the National Final.

The details provided by the Regional Committee to 4BR are as follows:

Championship Section:

Sunday 3rd March

Draw: 1.30pm

Start: After completion of Third Section (3.00pm approx.)

Adjudicators: David Hirst & Sarah Groarke Booth

Bilton Silver

Blidworth Welfare

Brass Band of Central England

Derwent Brass

Desford Colliery

Enderby

Gresley Colliery

GUS Band

Newstead Brass

Ratby Co-operative

Shirley

Sovereign Brass

First Section:

Saturday 2nd March

Draws: 1.00pm/3.00pm

Start: After completion of Second Section (2.00pm approx.)

Adjudicators: Steve Sykes & Chris Wormald

Bedworth Brass

Burbage Buxton

Carlton Brass

City of Coventry

Foss Dyke

Harborough

Hucknall & Linby MC

Jackfield

Kibworth

Langley

Oddfellows Brass

Rushden Town

Staffordshire

Stamford Brass

Thoresby Colliery

Second Section:

Saturday 2nd March

Draw: 9.00am/11.00am

Start: 10.00am

Adjudicators: Sheona White & Andrea Price

Audley Brass

Avonbank

City of Birmingham

Glossop Old

Hathern

Leicestershire Co-op

Market Rasen

Pleasley Colliery Welfare

Raunds Temperance

Rolls Royce (Derby)

Shirebrook Miners Welfare

Shirland Welfare

Stourport on Severn

Tintwistle

Third Section:

Sunday 3rd March

Draws: 9.00am/11.00am

Start: 10.00am

Adjudicators: Andrea Price & Chris Wormald

Amington

Cleobury Mortimer Concert

Cubbington Silver

Daventry Brass

Ibstock Brick Brass

Ireland Colliery Chesterfield

Long Eaton Silver Prize

Newark Town

Newhall

Ratby Co-operative Mid

Shipston Town

Thrapston Town

Towcester Studio

Trentham Brass

Wellington (Telford)

Wigston

Fourth Section:

Sunday 10th March

Draw: 10.00am/11.30am

Start: 11.00am

Adjudicators: Chris Wormald & Jack Capstaff

Arrow Valley

Bakewell Silver

Bilton Silver (Rugby) Evolution

Brackley & District

Corby Silver

Coventry Festival

Croft Silver

Ilkeston Brass

Malvern Hills District

Matlock

Moulton 77

Skegness Silver

Syston

Wem Jubilee

Whitwell Brass

