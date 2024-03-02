Report & Results: 2024 Yorkshire Regional Championships

Black Dyke, Yorkshire Imperial, South Yorkshire Police Band, Barnsley Metropolitan and Loxley Silver claim the domestic bragging rights on a fine weekend in Huddersfield.

A consummate display of contest craftsmanship saw Black Dyke Band secure a 26th Yorkshire Regional title in Huddersfield.

Controlled with a focused artistic appreciation of the score by MD Prof Nicholas Childs, Philip Sparke's 'Variations on an Enigma' was lifted to the levels of the exceptional in securing a fourth consecutive Area victory.

It was also as emphatic as any enjoyed at the contest since he took the baton in 2001 — one that added to the 10 already achieved as he again claimed the personal accolade of the Roy Newsome Memorial Trophy as winning conductor.

No doubt

Adjudicators Steve Sykes and Tom Davoren were left in no doubt: "Thank you for a performance of true substance; colourful, exciting and of technical mastery", wrote Tom in his remarks, whilst in congratulating the "excellent MD", Steve summed up his thoughts on a "fabulous" account with the addendum that it was "Seriously high end brass and percussion".

The findings endorsed their pre-results remarks, which in saying the top three "were all outstanding", the winner had still seen them "struggle to find any problems" in "a great performance".

Even the most ardent rival would have found it almost impossible to disagree as a synergy of technical brilliance and poised artistry saw Black Dyke inhabit a different level of musical command — the MD simply revelling in what unfolded before him on stage.

With nuanced ensemble playing (the basses, including 'old boy' Joseph Cook, taking the 'Best Instrumentalist' award) backing sumptuous solo contributions (led by 'Best Soloist' Adam Bokaris on euphonium), the People Challenge Cup once again headed to Queensbury without a backward glance to possible other Yorkshire destinations along the way.

Satisfaction and dedication

Afterwards Prof Childs spoke of his satisfaction as well as the special dedication of the victory. "That was something I have to say — a huge thrill. There are times when I can relax a little on the contest stage and this was certainly one of them.

This win is for Ian Thompson (a former band trustee), who recently passed away. I know he would have been just as thrilled as we are, and one of the first to congratulate us all."

He continued: "I really couldn't have asked for more today," although rather ominously adding with a smile, "but I still think there is more to come."

Now in his 25th year at the helm, Prof Childs has a band that could well emulate anything achieved before. This was a warning shot heard across the banding globe, let alone Yorkshire.

Comfortable Brighouse

Although realistically knowing that a first victory since 2014 was going to be denied them by their great rivals, Brighouse & Rastrick will still have been satisfied with their comfortable qualification, as Garry Cutt gave a timely reminder of his enduring quality in inspiring a cultured 'Enigma' account from the West Riding band.

Just some moments of unease (noted by the judges in their pre-results remarks) were evident, but so too the richness of the ensemble tonality and the precise adherence to the underlying tempo markings.

Qualification battle

There was a high class battle for the second qualification place — one which saw absorbing contrasts revealed between eventually podium finisher Carlton Main Frickley, ahead of Grimethorpe Colliery and Hammonds.

It was Allan Withington's finely structured take, nuanced and confidently delivered that won through, as Carlton Main (and a wonderfully delighted Band Manager Ray Sykes) claimed a London berth for the first time since 2021.

There will always be disappointment for the Yorkshire banding fraternity that they do not regularly send more bands to the Albert Hall, and it will be a pity that the quality shown by Grimethorpe and Hammonds won't be heard in Kensington Gore in October.

Imposing benchmark

However, the imposing qualification benchmark meant even minor inconsistences were costly.

Grimethorpe's characterful account inspired by Michael Bach's measured interpretation just missed out (the excellent Jamie Smith took the 'Best Principal Cornet' prize), whilst Hammonds may rue an initial burst of dynamic overload that opened an account that became more authoritative the longer it went on.

The final top-six slot went to a bravura account for Hepworth that opened the contest with vitality and confidence (especially their MD), whilst Rothwell's considered take didn't quite resonate in the box as it perhaps did in the hall.

Behind them, City of Bradford down to Marsden found their appropriate niche on a day when Black Dyke simply cut one way above the reach of rivals in terms of contesting winning quality.

First Section:

'High Peak', rightly described by adjudicator Paul Norley as a "miniature masterpiece", continues to set an imposing musical challenge in the First Section.

An inspired choice by the Kapitol Music Panel, it has proven to be an imperishable litmus test of Championship and First level credentials: And in Huddersfield we got to hear both.

For a confident Yorkshire Imperial, victory may mean an immediate return to the Championship Section after securing a first Area title success at this level.

It was also one of substantive quality, as Garry Hallas led a confident, mature sounding ensemble on an ascent that although tested in full along its metaphorical way, never felt in danger of falling short of its eventual attainment.

Delighted

"Absolutely delighted," the winning MD understandably said as he received the congratulations on stage. "It's such a great test-piece and we all enjoyed working on it.

The band is working so hard, and we really want to get back where we believe Yorkshire Imps deserves to be. A bit like 'High Peak', this is us taking the next step towards that."

There was also delight as soprano player Rob Batty won the 'Best Soloist' award, and that they were the first recipients of the Ann Thorpe Memorial Shield given in her memory to the winning band secretary. Ann was for many years a much-loved member of the band.

Strong contenders

Joining 'Imps' at Cheltenham will be Crofton Silver. When conductor Dean Jones took over in 2015, they were in the Third Section, but following a third National Final qualification they now also stand just a step below the elite level summit.

Both head south in September confident of doing well after Paul Norley summed up his pre-results findings by stating that Yorkshire was "sending some very strong contenders to Cheltenham".

Detail

The detailed remarks of Paul and Andrew Warriner left no-one in doubt of what they were looking for in a contest that they said, "everyone brought something to the table". And whilst Andrew pointed out that "some fell into the traps" of not managing to get the basics contesting elements in place, the "top end had a real understanding of the piece".

Paul was equally detailed. "It's a very organic, rhapsodic piece — a miniature masterpiece", he said.

"There are some wonderfully expressive Italian terms to understand, but never one meaning aggressive. We got some very good playing from the best today and the middle of the pack was decided by fine margins. The best, and the winners were very good though."

Exciting bid

It meant that the unlucky band was a bold Skelmanthorpe who made an exciting bid to snatch a qualification place, whilst the remaining top-six places went to well directed accounts from BD1 Brass, Unite the Union and Old Silkstone.

There was much to enjoy from each, with Will Francis of Unite the Union the pick of a host of excellent declamatory opening euphoniums, in taking the 'Best Soloist' Award.

Behind them 'High Peak' proved an increasingly stern test of ensemble quality to perform comfortably in the rarefied atmosphere of potential qualification.

Second Section:

The first title, and from the number 1 draw, of the weekend went to an impressive South Yorkshire Police Band.

It secured a hat-trick of wins at this level under MD Leigh Baker and came with the hope that it will lead to the same Cheltenham success as 2019 when they also claimed the National title.

Joining them will be Emley Brass who secured a first qualification since 2012.

Led by Tim Sidwell they produced a well-structured account (with super 'Best Basses') to pip podium finisher Lindley in a contest where each of the ten contenders drew a great deal of quality playing from the engaging score.

Just missing out in that close battle for the second qualification spot was Lindley, led with experienced nous by Alan Widdop (aided by a wonderful 'Best Soloist' in Bethany Moore on cornet), and an uber-confident Hatfield & Askern conducted by Richard Marshall. The remaining top-six places went to solid renditions from Kippax and Slaithwaite.

Very good standard

"The standard was very good," adjudicator Mark Wilkison told the audience, before adding that they had been looking to see which bands could match the solid contest basics of intonation, balance and dynamics with an additional level of musical subtlety and interpretation.

It was "good stuff overall" fellow judge Stephanie Binns added, as she pinpointed the ability of the best bands to produce a nuanced appreciation of articulation, use of vibrato and stylistic consistency.

Clear winner

Both later confirmed that there had been "a clear winner" that possessed "style to go with the basics", whilst second, third and fourth were very close.

It meant Emley's considered, well directed approach won through, whilst Lindley were left to rue a few too many little errors. The louder dynamics of Hatfield at times perhaps took the gloss off a mature sound, whilst below them the inconsistencies were clear.

Early birthday present

For Leigh Baker, victory was also an early birthday present as he used his years of experience to mould a performance of stylistic certainty and consistency, balanced dynamics and topped by excellent soloists (including their 'Best Soloist' soprano player Clare Jenkins).

He later told 4BR: "We worked hard to bring the stylistic detail and colour out on a fantastic piece — one which is also very deceiving to fit together. It was a great test, and we're really looking forward to Cheltenham."

Third Section:

Solid performance basics proved to be the key to success for the qualifiers in the Third Section, as Christopher Bond's evocative 'Corineus' proved an engaging and at times exacting qualification challenge.

It was a point reinforced by adjudicators, Nicholas Garman and Tom Davoren in their pre-results addresses — ones that focussed on getting the essential elements of intonation, balance, dynamic and tempo variance in secure place, before adding the 'extra' levels of stylistic nuance etc.

The opinions were reinforced as an intelligently constructed performance from MD Alex Francis with Barnsley Metropolitan saw them deservedly claim the title and head to Cheltenham for a fourth time under their inspirational MD.

Special moment

He later told 4BR: "It marks a special moment in the progress we've made in recent years.

'Corineus' was a great piece to work on; lots of accessible musical lines but mixed in with the need to get all those basics right. Our perc team (who took the 'Best Percussion' award) really loved it as three of the five are brass players but showed the team spirit we are all about and covered parts to ensure they could be included on contest day."

He added: "It was also a special moment to be presented the Roy Roe Memorial Shield as the winning conductor from his son Darren. Both of our fathers played for Brighouse & Rastrick, so it was a lovely reconnection."

Alex also thanked the support his younger players get with lessons in schools from Barnsley Music Service and through the Grimethorpe Education scheme. "These are essential lifelines for banding that need to be encouraged and supported,"he said.

Clifton return

Joining Barnsley in Cheltenham will be Clifton & Lightcliffe as the vastly experienced John Clay drew a super account from his band to return for a second successive year and sixth time since 2007.

There was also a great deal to enjoy with the other contenders, with Wetherby & District just missing out in third ahead of the top-six finishers of Oughtibridge, Maltby Miners Welfare (with an excellent 'Best Soloist' in their principal cornet) and Wakefield Metropolitan.

Fourth Section:

One of the most encouraging aspects of the weekend was the quality of the Fourth Section contest.

Alan Fernie's test-piece not only enabled bands to master its technical challenges but also to add Scottish 'character', making performances fun and thoroughly engaging.

The best

The best from eight fine shows, all excellently directed, came from Loxley Silver — giving a first Area title in their long history as well as a debut Cheltenham appearance. They will be joined by Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) as they also celebrated a first National Finals visit.

With such a fine overall standard, judges Paul Norley and Andrew Warriner took time to decide on their placings. It was also something emphasised in their pre-results addresses where they congratulated competitors for their approaches and ability to bring musical character to their playing.

Just missing out was Dinnington (making a welcome return to the contest), ahead of Thurcroft Welfare, Dodworth Colliery MW and Deepcar, with Tingley and Linthwaite not far behind. All performed with great merit.

135 year wait

Speaking to 4BR, Loxley MD Lindon Bolt said: "We are delighted to make our first Finals appearance, 135 years after we were formed.

The band has worked so hard for this on a brilliant piece. I'm a huge Alan Fernie fan and his music makes contesting a joy to prepare and perform. Every Christmas I used to receive an 'Oor Wullie' or 'Broons' annual so perhaps that came in handy! Each player got a copy this year to inspire them too! Cheltenham is now going to be a memorable occasion for everyone."

Yorkshire success

Once again the excellent facilities at Huddersfield Town Hall made for a weekend of enjoyable listening for listeners who came from all corners of the UK and far beyond.

Fuelled by wholesome Yorkshire food from the great catering team, Regional Secretary Robert Turnbull and his super volunteers once again ran a highly professional and welcoming event, one boosted by a series of very fine qualifiers who will fly the Yorkshire flag with contesting pride and confidence later this year.

Iwan Fox and Malcolm Wood

Results:

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Stephen Sykes and Tom Davoren

Test Piece: Variations on an Enigma (Philip Sparke)

1. Black Dyke Band (Prof. Nicholas J Childs)**

2. Brighouse & Rastrick (Garry Cutt)*

3. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington)*

4. Grimethorpe Colliery (Michael Bach)

5. Hammonds Band (Morgan Griffiths)

6. Hepworth Band (Ryan Watkins)

7. Rothwell Temperance (David Roberts)

8. City of Bradford (Matthew Ryan)

9. Stannington Brass (Sam Fisher)

10. Elland Silver (Brett Baker)

11. Horbury Victoria (Duncan Beckley)

12. Marsden Silver (Andrew Lofthouse)

*Qualify for invitation to National Final

** Automatically qualified for invitation to National Final

Best Soloist: Adam Bokaris (euphonium) — Black Dyke

Best Instrumentalist: Bass section of Black Dyke

Best Principal Cornet: Jamie Smith (Grimethorpe Colliery)

Youngest Player: Sam Dodd (Horbury Victoria ) — aged 15





First Section:

Adjudicators: Andrew Warriner and Paul Norley

Test Piece: High Peak (Eric Ball)

1. Yorkshire Imperial (Garry Hallas)*

2. Crofton Silver (Dean Jones)*

3. Skelmanthorpe (Jonathan Bates)

4. BD1 Brass (Jamie Smith)

5. Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty)

6. Old Silkstone (Norman Law)

7. Knottingley Silver (Kevin Belcher)

8. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam)

9. Chapeltown Silver (Colum J. O'Shea)

10. Strata Brass (Leigh Baker)

11. Hade Edge (Lewis Bettles)

12. Hebden Bridge (Christopher Binns)

*Qualify for invitation to National Final

Best Soloist: Will Francis (euphonium) — Unite the Union

Best Soprano: Rob Batty (Yorkshire Imperial)

Youngest Player: Glyn Stokes (Strata Brass) — aged 11





Second Section:

Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns and Mark Wilkinson

Test Piece: Triptych (Philip Sparke)

1. South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker)*

2. Emley Brass (Tim Sidwell)*

3. Lindley Band (Alan Widdop)

4. Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Richard Marshall)

5. Kippax Band (James Beecham)

6. Slaithwaite (Simon Jacobs)

7. Barnsley Brass (Ben Brickles)

8. Rockingham (Adam Whittle)

9. Drighlington (Garry Hallas)

10. Huddersfield & Ripponden (Adam Bell)

*Qualify for invitation to National Final

Best Soloist: Clare Jenkins (soprano) — South Yorkshire Police

Best Principal Cornet: Bethany Moore (Lindley Band)

Best Basses: Emley Brass

Youngest Player: Lauren Wood (Drighlington) — aged 12





Third Section:

Adjudicators: Tom Davoren and Nicholas Garman

Test Piece: Corineus (Christopher Bond)

1. Barnsley Metropolitan (Alex Francis)*

2. Clifton & Lightcliffe (John Clay)*

3. Wetherby & District Silver (Craig Ratcliffe)

4. Oughtibridge (John Hopkinson)

5. Maltby Miners Welfare (Terry Clifford)

6. Wakefield Metropolitan (Lee Dunkley)

7. Dronfield Genquip (David Holling)

8. Garforth Brass (John Thompson)

9. Lofthouse 2000 (Lee Whitworth)

10. Gawthorpe Brass '85 (John Edward)

*Qualify for invitation to National Final

Best Soloist: Principal cornet (Maltby Miners Welfare)

Best Percussion: Barnsley Metropolitan

Youngest Player: Sophie Dunkley (Wakefield Metropolitan) — aged 9





Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: Paul Norley and Andrew Warriner

Test Piece: Music for Jock Tamson (Alan Fernie)

1. Loxley Silver (Lindon Bolt)*

2. Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) (Mick Silson)*

3. Dinnington Colliery (Jonathan Beatty)

4. Thurcroft Welfare (Matthew Wright)

5. Dodworth Colliery M.W (Geof Benson)

6. Deepcar Brass (Andrew Horton)

7. Tingley Brass (Allan Briggs)

8. Linthwaite Band (Tony Robertson)

*Qualify for invitation to National Final

Best Soloist: flugel (Dinnington)

Best Percussion: Loxley Silver

Youngest Player: Sebastian McGlade (Loxley Silver) — aged 13