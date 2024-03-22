BBE offers marketing boost for Brass Band Week

A series of specialist webinars will help you maximise your social media reach for July's Brass Band Week.

Brass Bands England is to hold a series of webinars centred on boosting digital marketing skills for bands.

It is being held to help bands enhance their on-line profiles and skills ahead of the nationwide Brass Band Week which takes place from 6th to 14th July.

Brass Band Week

Brass Band Week is open to any band in the UK with the BBE 'Marketing you Event' webinars aimed to offer key elements of support and guidance.

Spread across April and May, the sessions will focus on a different aspect of marketing campaign creation, from designing graphics to posting on social media, as well as answering questions about your band's marketing challenges.

Support and promote

A spokesperson told 4BR: "These webinars are designed to support bands promote their Brass Band Week event, but are still relevant to those looking to boost their bands digital marketing skills throughout the year."

Webinars are free for members of BBE and £5 for non-members.

Further information:

National Brass Band Week:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/news25072023-0839/bbe-launches-national-brass-band-week

Book:

Wednesday 3rd April

Marketing your event: Canva basics

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/487

Tuesday 16th April

Marketing your event: tips for social media

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/488

Tuesday 28th May

Marketing challenges: you asked, we answer

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/489