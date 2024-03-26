Brass Blast day at Royal Welsh College

Enjoy a free day of great brass band music making in Cardiff next month.

The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff is hosting a special 'Brass Blast' day on Saturday 27th April.

The free event from 1.00pm to 5.00pm offers a unique opportunity for young players from anywhere across the UK, aged under 18 and at approximate Grade 5 standard, to come along and find out more about great brass band music, the college and to have a blow with its brass band.

Brass Blast

Speaking about it to 4BR, Director of Brass Band Studies, Dr Robert Childs said: "'Brass Blast' is one of the highlights in my year.

It's an inclusive event that sees us open the doors to the wider musical community and have a great time reading through popular brass band repertoire with our current students- many of whom came to this event in the past."

He added: "At the end of the session, we give an informal mini-concert to parents and friends, so come along, enjoy and explore — and it's all free."

Register

To register to come along, go to:

https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=ScNhw0zfG0uuoK0FFl9o46YOWBlNjGtDsY-2UicK-2ZUNTRHNkhISkZNSFVZODVFMVhYSzgxTVdMMS4u