Fairey bring film premieres to Perth Festival of the Arts

The KNDS Fairey Band will bring Wallace and Gromit as well as Mussorgsky to the Perth Festival of Arts in June.

The KNDS Fairey Band will perform a double bill of audio-visual entertainment at the Perth Festival of Arts later this year.

The special afternoon performance will take place on Saturday 1st June at Perth Concert Hall and will see the Scottish premiere conducted by Phil Chalk of the classic Aardman Animation stop-motion short film, 'Wallace & Gromit — The Wrong Trousers' with brass band accompaniment.

In addition on the same evening the band will return to give the European premiere of a fantastic film to complement their performance of Mussorgsky's 'Pictures at an Exhibition', the classic arrangement made by Elgar Howarth.

Led by guest conductor Mark Heron, the concert will also see principal cornet, Iain Culross, will perform Arutunian's virtuosic 'Trumpet Concerto'.

Immersive experience

The film accompanying 'Pictures at an Exhibition' will be broadcast across 3 screens, taking the audience on an immersive journey, reimagining and bringing to life the portraits of Mussorgsky's most popular works.

The film itself was commissioned by the renowned conductor Michael Tilson Thomas for the opening of New World Symphony Hall in Miami in 2011 and was created by the USC School of Cinematic Arts in Los Angeles, California.

Using technology developed by US-based company ION Concert Media, the performance utilises the innovative system MusÃ©ik which allows a human performer to manipulate visuals in real-time to sync with the band.

Another innovative step

KNDS Fairey Band Chairperson Nigel Beasley told 4BR: "We are looking forward to performing these magnificent pieces with Mark Heron at such a fine venue.

The concert marks another innovative step forward as we continue to push the boundaries of what a brass band can do — something we have shown with the success of our reinvigorated Acid Brass performances and recent 'Shaun the Sheep — Flight before Christmas shows'".

Tickets:

Tickets for both events are available at: www.perthfestival.co.uk