                 

*
banner

News

Composer trio to lead European seminar

Philip Sparke, Oliver Waespi and Edward Gregson will lead presentations on 'Writing for Brass Bands in the Modern Age' at this year's European Championship in Palanga.

Composers
  The seminar will be led by Philip Sparke, Oliver Waespi and Edward Gregson

Friday, 29 March 2024

        

Three of the brass band world's leading composers will host a special seminar at the forthcoming European Brass Band Championships in Palanga.

Philip Sparke, Oliver Waespi and Edward Gregson will lead presentations on 'Writing for Brass Bands in the Modern Age' on Thursday 2nd May at Palanga Concert Hall.

It is hoped that the afternoon event (2.00pm — 5.30pm) will attract interest not only from Lithuanian composers wishing to write for the medium, but also those from around Europe and beyond who are considering it themselves.

Explore

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The seminar will explore the processes of composing for brass bands; the basics of instrumentation, scoring, textural and technical considerations.

It will also look at structure and form and will demonstrate these aspects through examples of published works from three of the most respected and influential composers for the medium."

Sparke, Gregson and Waespi

Philip Sparke, who has written the set-work for this year's Championship Section competition, will present a basic description of brass band scoring for those not familiar with the instrumentation and quirky scoring customs.

He will also discuss the birth of the brass band and the philosophy of Sax's 'consort' family of instruments.

Edward Gregson will use his celebrated 1977 composition 'Connotations' to illustrate how technical considerations have changed over the past 50 years, and how composers must understand how to meet these.

Oliver Waespi use his work, 'As if a voice were in them' to present some advanced techniques of composition and orchestration in terms of colour, dynamics and tempi and multi-rhythms, as well as the importance of range.

There will also be a round table discussion to ask further questions.

Register

Participation in the seminar is free of charge, but registration is required at: https://shorturl.at/bcjwL

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Composers

Composer trio to lead European seminar

March 29 • Philip Sparke, Oliver Waespi and Edward Gregson will lead presentations on 'Writing for Brass Bands in the Modern Age' at this year's European Championship in Palanga.

NYBBGB

Open Day invitation from National Youth Band

March 29 • If you want to find out more about being part of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain then head to Taunton on Friday 5th April — and its free.

UK

Leading Bands Forum launches website

March 29 • The UK Leading Bands Forum (UKLBF) launched web presence with invitation to engage and share.

KNDS Fairey

Fairey bring film premieres to Perth Festival of the Arts

March 29 • The KNDS Fairey Band will bring Wallace and Gromit as well as Mussorgsky to the Perth Festival of Arts in June.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Friezland Band

Sunday 31 March • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 7 April • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 13 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

The Hepworth Band - Brass & Cream Tea

Sunday 14 April • St David's Church Holmbridge. Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth HD9 2NQ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Solo Contest

Saturday 20 April • Pemberton band room. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Vacancies »

Littleport Brass Band

March 29 • Littleport Band are seeking an enthusiastic and talented Principal Cornet. We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band who are ambitious and friendly. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm in our own band room..

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

March 28 • Avonbank (a friendly Second Section band) is seeking a backrow/front row cornet and a tenor trombone. We rehearse Weds at 7.30pm in Evesham and we are looking forward to meeting you!. We have a full summer programme planned too-- get in touch!

Mereside Brass

March 28 • Mereside Brass (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET and a EUPHONIUM player. We are a friendly 4th Section band restarting contesting this year and with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events. Come and give us a try!

Pro Cards »

Sandy Smith


Conductor, teacher, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top