Dawkes expansion heralds exciting new future

Dawkes Music is set to become one of the largest musical instrument shops in the world — with retail, repair and performance at its heart for customers.

Dawkes
  Dawkes Music will open its expanded store later this month

Tuesday, 09 April 2024

        

Dawkes Music, one of the UKs leading woodwind and brass specialists have just completed a major expansion of their Maidenhead store, tripling the size of the overall premises.

To be launched on 23rd April, at 12,000 sq. feet it is believed that it makes it one of the largest musical instrument shops in the world.

Live music stage

It will include a live music stage, themed testing spaces and teaching rooms to complement the extensive display of musical instruments.

In addition, the premises includes an extensive repair workshop with six technicians, with Dawkes telling 4BR that they will also be adding "more brass stock".

A spokesperson said: "We are excited to begin this new chapter alongside customers old and new and have invited long-time friend Jim Trott MBE from the charity 'Brass for Africa' to cut the ribbon and herald in the new era."

Significant expansion

First established in 1966, Dawkes has been an acclaimed retailer for many years and now aims to build on nearly 60 years of success with this significant expansion.

A leading local design firm LR Interiors have worked closely with the Dawkes family to provide a retail experience that will also include monthly concerts featuring the UK's leading professional jazz and classical musicians.

Now, with the fourth generation of Dawkes family members joining the team, we're delighted to have created this unique destination store for UK musiciansJon Dawkes

Concertini events

These will be complemented by a series of 'Concertini' events which aims to introduce young children and their parents to live music in a fun and engaging environment.

Speaking about the opening Jon Dawkes, Managing Director, stated: "Since my Grandad started the business nearly 60 years ago in his shed, we've continued to grow, all thanks to our amazing customers.

Now, with the fourth generation of Dawkes family members joining the team, we're delighted to have created this unique destination store for UK musicians."

        

