                 

*
banner

News

April flowers with great deals at Band Supplies

Drop Chris Tudball a line at Band Supplies and get your hands on a great April present.

Band Supplies
  Get in touch with Chis Tudball to bag your April bargain

Sunday, 14 April 2024

        

There are plenty of great second-hand and demo special deals to enjoy with Band Supplies at the moment — so make sure you don't miss out.

The pick is surely a Boosey & Hawkes 'Round Stamp' Sovereign cornet — an ex-James Shepherd Versatile Brass instrument played on by founding member Graham Walker and the legendary James Shepherd himself.

It's in excellent original condition and a real collector's item.

Get in touch

Available from the Leeds shop 0113 2453097 or email leeds@bandsupplies.co.uk

Soprano:

Ex-demo Yamaha Neo (Silver or Lacquer): £1995.00

Cornet:

Yamaha Neo (Silver) — immaculate condition: £1,695.00
Besson Sovereign 928 (Silver) — very good condition: £1,595.00
Boosey & Hawkes 921 LB 'Round Stamp' Sovereign (Silver) — very good condition): £1,795.00
Geneva Symphony (Silver) — immaculate condition): £1,195.00

Tenor Horn:

Besson Sovereign 950 (Lacquer) — very good condition: £1,595.00

Flugel:

Yamaha YFH631GS (Silver) — very good condition: £1,395.00
Courtois 159R (Silver) — very good condition: £1,295.00

Euphonium:

Coppergate Pro 4 Valve (Lacquer) — OK condition: £595.00
Besson Sovereign 967 (Lacquer) — very good condition: £2,499.00

Trombone:

Conn 88H Bb/F — very good condition: £1,595.00
Conn Elkhart Medium bore — very good condition: £995.00
Rath R1 Medium bore — very good condition: £1,695.00
Yamaha 446 GE Bb/F — immaculate condition: £995.00
King 3B — good condition: £795.00
Yamaha 645 Medium bore — very good condition: £595.00

Tuba:

Besson Sovereign 994 (Silver) — very good condition: £5,995.00

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Youth Fest

Cash boost for bands at new BBE Youth Fest

April 14 • Bands wishing to take part in the inaugural BBE run Foyle Foundation Youth Fest can get generous help with travel thank to financial boost from sponsors.

Band Supplies

April flowers with great deals at Band Supplies

April 14 • Drop Chris Tudball a line at Band Supplies and get your hands on a great April present.

Tameside Whit Friday

Tameside seeks new friends for Whit Friday

April 14 • If you can spare some time on Whit Friday — why not help out and meet new Friends into the bargain.

jUDGES

Conducting duo to judge conductor finalists

April 14 • Sarah Groarke-Booth and Morgan Griffiths will adjudicate the finalists at the Association of Brass Band Conductors competition in June.

What's on »

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 13 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Newstead Brass - Raising for the Roof

Saturday 13 April • Hill Methodist Church, The Hill, Kirkby in Ashfield, Nottingham NG17 8JS

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - SPRING CONCERT

Saturday 13 April • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Dobcross Silver Band - Middleton Band

Sunday 14 April • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross OL3 5AD

The Hepworth Band - Brass & Cream Tea

Sunday 14 April • St David's Church Holmbridge. Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth HD9 2NQ

Vacancies »

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

April 13 • We are seeking a ** Euphonium or Baritone ** player to join our ranks! This is an exciting time to join Reading Band having recently qualified for the fourth section national finals for the first time in 65 years!

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

April 13 • We are seeking an ** EEb Bass and BBb Bass ** player to join our ranks! This is an exciting time to join Reading Band having recently qualified for the fourth section national finals for the first time in 65 years!

North Lakes Brass

April 12 • 2ND & 3RD CORNET VACANCIES. Due to relocation, we're looking for two cornet players to complete our friendly lineup.. Promoted to the 3rd Section in 2024 we are a mainly contesting band and rehearse every Wednesday from 7:30 - 9:30 in the centre of Keswick.

Pro Cards »

Kevin Wadsworth


Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top