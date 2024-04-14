April flowers with great deals at Band Supplies

Drop Chris Tudball a line at Band Supplies and get your hands on a great April present.

Soprano:

Ex-demo Yamaha Neo (Silver or Lacquer): £1995.00

Cornet:

Yamaha Neo (Silver) — immaculate condition: £1,695.00

Besson Sovereign 928 (Silver) — very good condition: £1,595.00

Boosey & Hawkes 921 LB 'Round Stamp' Sovereign (Silver) — very good condition): £1,795.00

Geneva Symphony (Silver) — immaculate condition): £1,195.00

Tenor Horn:

Besson Sovereign 950 (Lacquer) — very good condition: £1,595.00

Flugel:

Yamaha YFH631GS (Silver) — very good condition: £1,395.00

Courtois 159R (Silver) — very good condition: £1,295.00

Euphonium:

Coppergate Pro 4 Valve (Lacquer) — OK condition: £595.00

Besson Sovereign 967 (Lacquer) — very good condition: £2,499.00

Trombone:

Conn 88H Bb/F — very good condition: £1,595.00

Conn Elkhart Medium bore — very good condition: £995.00

Rath R1 Medium bore — very good condition: £1,695.00

Yamaha 446 GE Bb/F — immaculate condition: £995.00

King 3B — good condition: £795.00

Yamaha 645 Medium bore — very good condition: £595.00

Tuba:

Besson Sovereign 994 (Silver) — very good condition: £5,995.00