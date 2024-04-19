                 

*
banner

News

British Open announces 2024 test-piece

'The Lost Circle' by Jan Van Der Roost will pose questioning musical challenges for bands wishing to construct a British Open winning performance at Symphony Hall this year.

Van der Roost
  The composer explored both why and how the Bluestones of Stonehenge came to their final resting place

Friday, 19 April 2024

        

A new commission by the critically acclaimed Belgian composer Jan Van Der Roost has been announced as the set-work for the 2024 British Open Championship.

'The Lost Circle' is his fifth major contest composition and has been commissioned through an international consortium of organisations, including the British Open alongside the national bodies of Belgium, The Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Germany and Austria.

It will receive its world premiere at the 170th British Open Championship at Symphony Hall, Birmingham on Saturday 7th September.

Guesswork, doubts and speculation

The work sees the composer return in inspiration to Stonehenge — the ancient site on Salisbury Plain in the UK that has held fascination to humans for millennia. It is, as the composer says, "a monument that has been the subject of questions, guesswork, doubts and speculations from time immemorial."

However, although 'The Lost Circle' is linked thematically in musical inspiration, it is not an "explicit successor" to his earlier 'Stonehenge' composition written in 1992.

Instead, as Jan Van Der Roost writes in his foreword to the 16-minute score, it is a work rich in thematic symbolism. It questions both how and why the inner circle of megalithic Bluestones were brought by ancient people on a 240-kilometre journey from deep in the Preseli hills in West Wales to their final resting place.

Honoured

Speaking exclusively to 4BR he said: "I am honoured to write 'The Lost Circle' for the British Open and the national associations of Belgium, The Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Germany and Austria where it will subsequently be performed at some of their National Championships.

It follows 'Excalibur', 'Stonehenge', 'Albion' and 'From Ancient Times' in being used at major events, and I will be delighted to hear it performed at the magnificent Symphony Hall in Birmingham for its world premiere."

He added: "It is definitely a challenging and demanding work, but one I hope will be enjoyed by the conductors, performers and audiences alike in the months to come in the UK and Europe."

It is definitely a challenging and demanding work, but one I hope will be enjoyed by the conductors, performers and audiences alike in the months to come in the UK and EuropeJan Van Der Roost

Magnificent work

In making the initial contest announcement, British Open Championship Artistic Advisor, Dr Robert Childs told 4BR: "Jan Van der Roost is rightly regarded as one of the foremost composers writing for the brass band medium.

'The Lost Circle' is a magnificent work — and one which I am sure alongside our colleagues throughout Europe will provide a wonderful musical test for competing bands, and a thoroughly rewarding musical experience for listeners."

Thrilled

British Open Contest organisers Martin and Karyn Mortimer added: "It will be the first time Jan Van Der Roost has written a work to be used at the British Open Championship.

We are thrilled to be able to provide the stage for its world premiere. Our thanks got to him and to our consortium friends for making this wonderful piece possible."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tivoli

New works to be showcased at Dutch National Championships

April 19 • 'The Lost Circle' is joined by a selection of new and established works to test the bands at the Netherlands National Championships later this year.

Brass in Concert

Youth sounds return to Brass in Concert

April 19 • The sounds of brilliant youngsters taking part in the Youth Brass in Concert Championships will be heard again later this year as the entertainment contest returns to Gateshead weekend.

Nathaniel Dye

Marathon Man reveals 26.2 mile play list for London run

April 19 • Nathaniel Dye has a mega-long play list to perform as he hits the roads with trainers and trombone for the London marathon this weekend.

Van der Roost

British Open announces 2024 test-piece

April 19 • 'The Lost Circle' by Jan Van Der Roost will pose questioning musical challenges for bands wishing to construct a British Open winning performance at Symphony Hall this year.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Solo Contest

Saturday 20 April • Pemberton band room. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Guest soloista Glyn and Helen Williams

Saturday 20 April • Pemberton Old Wigan Band. Enfield Street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert: Pemberton Old Wigan DWB

Sunday 21 April • Boarshurst Band Club Greenbridge Lane Greenfield Saddleworth Ol37EW

Barnsley Brass -

Sunday 21 April • Holiday Inn, Barnsley Road, Dodworth, Barnsley S75 3JT

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band - Reading Festival of Brass: Open Workshop Rehearsal

Saturday 27 April • St Laurence Church, Reading RG1 3EJ

Vacancies »

HOOVER BAND BOLTON

April 18 • Hoover Band Bolton are seeking a 2nd Euphonium, Bb Bass and a kit player to complete our line-up in this friendly but committed band. We rehearse on Tuesdays & Thursdays 2000-2145 in our own bandroom at the Ukrainian Club in Bolton.

West Midlands Police Band

April 18 • Are you a dedicated musician seeking an exciting opportunity? We're on the lookout for a 2nd Euphonium, BBb or Eb Bass, and Percussion (kit). Rehearsals take place on Wednesdays in a welcoming atmosphere at Chelmsley Wood Police Station.

Elland Silver Band

April 18 • Fancy playing at Whit Friday? Owing to work commitments we're looking for a Championship section standard 1st and 2nd Horn Player to complete our line up for Whit Friday. You'll need to be available for our rehearsal on Thursday 23rd May, 8 - 10pm.

Pro Cards »

Gordon Eddison

B Ed (Hons). Member AoBBA.
Conductor and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top