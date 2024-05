Oliver Webb has become the new second trombone at Foden's Band.

British Open champion Foden's has welcomed the signing of Oliver Webb as their new second trombone player.

A student at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester is a former long-serving member of both Sandbach's own Lions Youth Brass and Foden's Youth Band.

He has recently enjoyed a tenure as solo trombone with Championship Section Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band, helping them secure qualification to the Royal Albert Hall National Final at the North West Regional Championship.