Fairy Tale finish for Broxburn

The winning entry in a special 'Fairy Tale' writing competition has been set to music and is to be performed this weekend by Broxburn & Livingston Band.

'The Unknown Princess' was written by Inaaya Adnan with her wonderful story commissioned into a new work as part of her prize by composer Iain Mundy. It will now receive its world premiere at a free concert at the Strathbrook Centre, Broxburn, on Sunday 19th May (3.30pm)

The event will feature the work as well as performances by the band's Future Brass.

Beautiful story

A spokesperson for the band said: "It a beautiful story by Inaaya which has been so skilfully se to music by Iain. Everyone will love it — and it has a happy ever after ending of course as the concert is also helping to raise funds to get the band to Cheltenham National Finals in September."