Brass Bands England launches new podcast series

A new podcast series linked to the work and collections based at the Brass Bands Archive has been launched — presented by Kenny Crookston and Sarah Baumann.

The first episode of Brass Bands England's new podcast series 'The Brass Band Podcast' has been launched.

Hosted by BBE's Kenny Crookston and Sarah Baumann, it will see the duo joined each week by special guests to talk about topics and issues linked to the Brass Bands Archive, accompanied by music from recordings to be found on the Wobplay.com media platform.

Exploring

The first episode focuses on the Brass Bands Archive itself — exploring its work and finding out more about some of its array of items, memorabilia and music.

Speaking about the podcast, BBE's Chief Operating Officer Sarah Baumann said: "This new series is a fantastic way for us to share the stories of the Brass Bands Archive, and banding in general, to a much wider audience."

The Brass Band Podcast is supported by funding from Arts Council England, National Lottery Heritage Fund and The Scottish Power Foundation. Thanks also to World of Brass for the beautiful music they have provided.

Platform links

To listen to all the music from this episode, and so much more, head to www.wobplay.com next week.

If you want to find out more straight away, go to The Brass Band Podcast on Spotify, Apple Music and a number of other podcast listening sites.

To see the items in the archive and updates on Kenny and Sarah are discussing in each episode and updates of the progress of the project follow The Brass Bands Archive Instagram page @brassbandsarchive