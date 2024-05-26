                 

*
banner

News

Brass Bands England launches new podcast series

A new podcast series linked to the work and collections based at the Brass Bands Archive has been launched — presented by Kenny Crookston and Sarah Baumann.

BBE Podcast
  The Brass Band Podcast is hosted by Kenny Crookston and Sarah Baumann

Sunday, 26 May 2024

        

The first episode of Brass Bands England's new podcast series 'The Brass Band Podcast' has been launched.

Hosted by BBE's Kenny Crookston and Sarah Baumann, it will see the duo joined each week by special guests to talk about topics and issues linked to the Brass Bands Archive, accompanied by music from recordings to be found on the Wobplay.com media platform.

Exploring

The first episode focuses on the Brass Bands Archive itself — exploring its work and finding out more about some of its array of items, memorabilia and music.

Speaking about the podcast, BBE's Chief Operating Officer Sarah Baumann said: "This new series is a fantastic way for us to share the stories of the Brass Bands Archive, and banding in general, to a much wider audience."

The Brass Band Podcast is supported by funding from Arts Council England, National Lottery Heritage Fund and The Scottish Power Foundation. Thanks also to World of Brass for the beautiful music they have provided.

Platform links

To listen to all the music from this episode, and so much more, head to www.wobplay.com next week.

If you want to find out more straight away, go to The Brass Band Podcast on Spotify, Apple Music and a number of other podcast listening sites.

Make sure to subscribe on your favourite platform so you'll be notified when each new episode goes live.

To see the items in the archive and updates on Kenny and Sarah are discussing in each episode and updates of the progress of the project follow The Brass Bands Archive Instagram page @brassbandsarchive

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

St Daivds

St David's trio honoured by SBBA

May 26 • Three players with St David's Brass have been honoured with Life Membership of the Scottish Brass Band Association to mark their service to the banding movement.

BBE Podcast

Brass Bands England launches new podcast series

May 26 • A new podcast series linked to the work and collections based at the Brass Bands Archive has been launched — presented by Kenny Crookston and Sarah Baumann.

Bond

No more M1 travel for Bond

May 26 • The musical partnership between Christopher Bond and City of Cardiff (M1) Band has come to an end.

Thomas

Death of Jeff Thomas

May 26 • 4BR has been informed of the passing of the much respected former flugel horn player of Cory Band.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Canning City Brass and Boarshurst Silver Band

Sunday 26 May • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane, OL3 7EW OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Thurlston Band

Sunday 2 June • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra

Friday 7 June • St. Michaels Church. Duke street. Wigan WN1 2BJ

Bellshill Salvation Army Band - Guest Soloist Tom Hutchinson (The Cory Band)

Saturday 8 June • Uddington Old Parish Church, Old Glasgow Road Uddington. G71 7HF

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band - Foden's Band

Sunday 23 June • Renishaw Innovation Centre,. New Mills, Kingswood, Wotton-under-Edge,. Gloucestershire GL12 8JR

Vacancies »

Chiltern Hills Brass

May 25 • Seeking players! Chiltern Hills Brass are looking for new friends to fill vacant euph, front row cornet, and 2nd trombone chairs. We look forward to meeting you - come along to a rehearsal in High Wycombe to try us out.

Olney Brass

May 23 • Friendly & ambitious 2nd section L&SC area brass band, based in Newport Pagnell (near Milton Keynes) currently seeking a SOLO CORNET player to complete our line-up. We have a good variety of contests, concerts & community events throughout the year.

Olney Brass

May 23 • Friendly & ambitious 2nd section L&SC area brass band, based in Newport Pagnell (near Milton Keynes) currently seeking a REPIANO CORNET player to complete our line-up. We have a good variety of contests, concerts & community events throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top