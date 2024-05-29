                 

News

Get your banding PR right

There is a timely chance to improve your banding PR skills with special BBE webinar this evening.

bbewebinar
  The webinar is being held this evening (Wednesday 29th May)

Wednesday, 29 May 2024

        

Brass Bands England will be hosting a special webinar training session on how to get your banding PR right.

It is being held this evening (Wednesday 29th May) at 7.30pm, and although designed to help bands with marketing for the upcoming Brass Band Week event, all the content covered will still be relevant for other band activities and events.

Good PR coverage

The webinar will look at how a band goes about gaining good PR coverage for its activities — from creating good press releases to contacting local media outlets and follow up activity.

This webinar will be delivered by Jessica Wood and Holly Finch of the leading Arts Media Contacts company who have extensive experience in the PR field and arts communication.

Find out more and register


This webinar is free to BBE members and £10 for non-members

For more information and to register:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/509

        

