Evans celebration takes tartan shape in Scotland

A great day of music making, entertainment and fun is being planned by the Scottish Brass Band Association to honour the one and only Richard Evans.

Richard Evans
  The life of Richard Evans will celebrated on the day

Friday, 31 May 2024

        

4BR has been informed that plans are well underway to host a celebration of the musical life of the inimitable Richard Evans — including the dedication of a brand new 'Tricky Dicky' tartan.

Organised by the Scottish Brass Band Association it is being held to mark the contribution made by one of banding's most popular and influential figures — especially though his connection with the Scottish banding movement.

Brass at the Park

'Brass at the Park' will be held on Sunday 11th August at the Strathallan School in Perthshire.

It will feature the trio of National Youth Brass Band of Scotland ensembles, as well as special guests Dalmellington Band, and Rushen Silver from the Isle of Man — both of whom Richard worked with for many years.

Video recordings of Tokyo City Concert Band, another ensemble of which he was guest MD, will be shown between the live performances in a huge marquee. A pipe band and percussion ensemble have also been invited to add to the occasion.

Images

It is hoped that there will also be a display of memorabilia and especially photographs of Richard with his many connections to Scottish banding which can also be screened.

If people can send in anything please forward to: jennifercookaberdeen@gmail.com together with details about the image.

Entertainment and fun

Speaking about the Brass at the Park event, organiser Ann Murray, vice-president of SBBA, said that it will about great brass band entertainment and fun — everything that Richard was famed for.

"As well as the entertainment, throughout the day, from 11.00am to 5.00pm, there will be picnics on the lawn, food and drink vendors, trade stands and fun and games for the children.

Richard was ever the entertainer and we just want him to be at the heart of these celebrations. There will even be previously unseen footage of interviews with the great man."

Magical touch

SBBA President, Carrie Boax added: "Richard was so well respected by everyone in Scottish banding. He was also pivotal to the success of our NYBBS family and added that magical touch — a mix of passion and musical brilliance, fun and great insight that inspired countless youngsters.

We are sure he would have been delighted to have a bespoke tartan named after him too."

We are sure he would have been delighted to have a bespoke tartan named after him tooCarrie Boax

Further details

Brass at the Park will be open to the public as well as brass band enthusiasts and supporters.

Tickets can be obtained at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/scottish-brass-band-association

Donations on the day will go to the British Heart Foundation and towards the setting up of a bursary fund in Richard Evans' name.

Cartoon image copyright: Nezzy

        

National Youth Brass Band of Scotland

