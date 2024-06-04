                 

Childs duo head to Japan

Dr Robert Childs and David Childs will link up with the revered Professor Takeo Yamamoto at Senzoku University in Tokyo for a major concert performance.

Childs
  Dr Robert and David Childs are currently in Japan

Tuesday, 04 June 2024

        

Dr Robert Childs is currently visiting Senzoku University in Tokyo in his role as Guest Visiting Professor.

Whilst there he will work with the renowned Professor Takeo Yamamoto, staff and 150 musicians on repertoire to be featured in a major concert on Sunday 9th June.

Pleasure and privilege

Before he left Dr Childs told 4BR: "It's always a mix of great pleasure and privilege to be asked to come to Japan to work alongside such a revered musical figure as Prof Yamamoto.

Without hm the brass band movement would not have been created and flourished in Japan and he remains a true inspiration to all those who work with him — myself included."

Force of Nature

During the week the band will be working on a number of works — including Peter Graham's euphonium concerto 'Force of Nature', which will be performed by David Childs.

Also included on an ambitious programme will be 'Fragile Earth' by Sir Karl Jenkins, which was recently premiered by the National Youth Band of Great Britain, and Dan Hall's prize-winning composition 'Dieu et Mon Droit'.

        

