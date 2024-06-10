                 

Latest edition of Brass Band World magazine out now

The June issue of Brass Band World magazine is packed full of views and opinions, features and reviews.

Monday, 10 June 2024

        

The latest edition of Brass Band World magazine is now out, and come again it is packed full of articles, features, reviews and opinions.

There are retrospective reports from the recent European Championships in Palanga and the British Open Spring Festival in Blackpool.

Feature interviews

There are also a feature interview with Michael Cavanagh as he looks forward to taking up an exciting new role at the renowned Purcell School, and a BBW Castaway spotlight on Frederic Theodoloz of European Champion, Brass Band Treize Etoiles.

The centre band feature is on Murley Silver Band from Northern Ireland, whilst Tim Mutum looks back at the proud history of the Fairey Band. There is a timely tribute to the inspirational Welsh conductor Tony Small and plenty of CD and concert reviews.

Get your copy:

https://www.brassbandworld.co.uk/

        

