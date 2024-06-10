                 

Sunshine, smiles and sunglasses launch BBE Brass Band Week

Hopefully it will be a week of great weather, music making and increased community profile from 6th — 14th July.

  Sunshine, smiles and sunglasses for BBE Brass Band Week

Monday, 10 June 2024

        

The first national Brass Band Week was launched in the sunshine at the British Bandsman Concert series in Reading on the weekend, with a little bit of help from members of Tredegar Band.

The initiative takes place from 6th — 14th July and is open to all UK bands to take part by registering their event via the BBE website.

The players from donned the special BBE Brass Band Week sunglasses to help launch the initiative before their concert performance at Reading Town Hall.

Raise awareness

The aim is to raise awareness of brass bands and everything they have to offer and has gained funding from Arts Council England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The initiative offers a range of benefits to bands taking part, from free marketing support to specialised training and advice. Bands can register events of any kind — from specially organised concerts to open rehearsals or education workshops.

It is hoped it will enable bands to enhance connections to audiences, including opportunities to support events, hear performances, or begin playing themselves.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/concerts

UK wide

Speaking about the initiative, BBE Marketing Manager Clair Donnelly said: "Our thanks go to Tredegar Band for helping us with the launch at the British Bandsman Concert series in Reading.

They will be taking part with bandstand concert in their home town on 7th July and we hope as many bands as possible take up this opportunity to widen their reach by participating for free in this new national campaign."

Visit www.brassbandweek.com to upload your event.

we hope as many bands as possible take up this opportunity to widen their reach by participating for free in this new national campaignBBE

Benefits

A full list of benefits for participation in the week can be found on BBE's Brass Band Week information page. https://www.bbe.org.uk/BBW

Got something extra special coming up or want to chat about planning an event? Email brassbandweek@bbe.org.uk

        

