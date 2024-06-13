                 

Daws featured on Gates CD recording

Isobel Daws will be featured performing Dorothy Gates' 'Servant of Peace' on a forthcoming CD release by Brighouse & Rastrick Band

Isobel Daws
  The acclaimed trombone star has recorded the work with Brighouse & Rastrick Band

Thursday, 13 June 2024

        

Brighouse & Rastrick Band recently joined forces with trombone star Isobel Daws to record 'Servant of Peace', the acclaimed concerto written by Dr Dorothy Gates.

Written in 2016 it was initially commissioned by the River Oaks Chamber Orchestra and Wortham Foundation and was first performed by Thomas Hulten. A subsequent brass band version was arranged, whilst it has quickly become an integral part of the ABRSM exam board syllabus.

Popularity

Its popularity has seen it performed worldwide with the brass band version premiered by Peter Moore in Belfast in 2023 accompanied by 1st Old Boys Band.

Other notable performers to play it recently include Brett Baker and Louise Pollock.

There are so many incredible soloists breathing life into the piece. I love it. And I am deeply honoured and grateful for their workDorothy Gates

CD recording

1st Old Boys conductor, Dr. Jonathan Corry also led with the baton for the Brighouse & Rastrick recording made at Peel Hall in Salford for a CD of Dorothy Gates' music to be released later in the year.

Speaking about the recording the composer said: "It's very exciting to have my trombone concerto being used in so many ways and in its different genres.

There are so many incredible soloists breathing life into the piece. I love it. And I am deeply honoured and grateful for their work."

        

