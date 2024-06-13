                 

*
banner

News

Brabbins takes Malmo lead

Martyn Brabbins has been announced as the new Chief Conductor of the Malmo Symphony Orchestra.

Martyn Brabbins
  Martyn Brabbins has been appointed to the role for the 2025/26 season onwards

Thursday, 13 June 2024

        

Martyn Brabbins has been announced as the new Chief Conductor of the Malmo Symphony Orchestra.

The former Music Director of English National Opera will start his tenure for the 2025/26 season, marking a permanent return to an orchestra he has worked extensively with over the past number of years.

The orchestra is based at the magnificent Malmo Live concert hall which hosted the 2023 European Brass Band Championships in which he took part as an adjudicator and led the orchestra in performance with trumpet star Hakan Hardenberger.

He recently led the orchestra in a concert following the death of Sir Andrew Davis.

Artistic profile

Speaking about the appointment, Erik Mikael Karlsson, CEO and Artistic Director of Malmo Live Konserthus said: "I am truly delighted to be able to appoint Martyn Brabbins as the new Chief Conductor of the Malmö Symphony Orchestra for three seasons.

Martyn is a hugely experienced conductor with an international reputation and has been a leading figure in British musical life for decades.

He has a clear artistic profile, a modern and inclusive leadership that fits like a glove with the concert hall I want to create — a dynamic, international concert hall with strong local roots that embraces musical breadth, teamwork and artistic quality at the highest level."

There is a dedication across the whole organisation to achieving the highest musical results, and their wonderful home, Malmo Live, is a concert hall of the finest qualityMartyn Brabbins

Great honour

In response the conductor said: "It is a great honour to be asked to be the next Chief Conductor of the Malmö Symphony Orchestra. My experiences with the orchestra in recent years have been inspiring and musically fulfilling.

There is a dedication across the whole organisation to achieving the highest musical results, and their wonderful home, Malmo Live, is a concert hall of the finest quality."

He added: "I look forward with enormous excitement to making music again with the musicians, and together building on the 100 year tradition of the orchestra, as we forge stronger links with the City of Malmo.

I believe that music is fundamental to life and to culture, and as such, becomes more important with each passing day."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Manger

Manger shows courage to inspire next generation of players

June 13 • Manger Musikklag has linked with the next generation of potential players with its first 'KorpsMOT' initiative.

Tredegar

Tredegar set to travel to royal centres of musical learning

June 13 • Ian Porthouse to lead his band to the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and the Royal College of Music for concerts featuring Philip Sparke's Euro test-piece.

Martyn Brabbins

Brabbins takes Malmo lead

June 13 • Martyn Brabbins has been announced as the new Chief Conductor of the Malmo Symphony Orchestra.

pAU hINDMARSH

BUMA Award for Dijkstra and Hindmarsh

June 13 • Jappie Dijkstra and Paul Hindmarsh are to be the joint recipients of the prestigious 2024 BUMA Wind Music Award.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - 150th Anniversary of Wigan Rotary Club

Saturday 15 June • Pemberton Old Band rooms. Enfield Street. Pemberton. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Ashton Band

Sunday 16 June • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Strata Brass

Sunday 23 June • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band - Foden's Band

Sunday 23 June • Renishaw Innovation Centre,. New Mills, Kingswood, Wotton-under-Edge,. Gloucestershire GL12 8JR

West Midlands Police Band - Sovereign Brass and Brett Baker (Trombone)

Sunday 23 June • Tipton Green Methodist Church. Park Lane West. Tipton. Sandwell. DY1 4QF

Vacancies »

Sandhurst Silver Band

June 13 • Sandhurst Silver Band have vacancy for a Front row cornet player to complete our line-up. Ambitious and community minded championship section band looking to build on recent Area, LBBA and Whit Friday successes. Rehearsals every Tuesday 8-10pm

East London Brass

June 13 • SOLO CORNET: East London Brass, LSC Championship Section, are on the look out for a solo cornet player to join our friendly and ambitious band. Rehearsals are on Thursday nights in Walthamstow, London - 7.45pm-10pm.

Regent Brass

June 13 • Looking for an exciting new musical challenge? . . Regent Brass (MD Alan Duguid) are a friendly and progressive 1st Section band based in central London with vacancies for;. . - Eb or Bb Bass. - Tenor Horn. - Percussion. . All other players are also welcome.

Pro Cards »

David Hirst

MA, B.Ed (Hons), LTCL
Conductor, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top