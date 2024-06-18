4BR Euro 2024 quiz winner

Gareth Southgate will have wanted to pick a side like this — but our winner made sure they got the selections right for our Euro 2024 quiz.

Thanks to everyone who took the time to enter our little Euro 2024 quiz — with just about everyone getting the 10 composers and their home nations correct — as well as the one conductor who directed at the 1995 Masters.

It was Dave Waterman in New Milton in Hampshire who we picked out of the hat to receive a selection box of CDs which will be on their way to him in time to play during extra time and penalties in a few of the matches to come.

Answers:

1. Philip Sparke — England

2. Peter Graham — Scotland

3. Ludovic Neurohr — Switzerland

4. Thierry Deleruyelle — France

5. Roland Sventpali — Hungary

6. Bert Appermont — Belgium

7. Johan de Meij — Holland

8. Hermann Pallhuber — Austria

9. Jacob Vilhelm Larsen — Denmark

10. Mathias Wehr — Germany

11. Eno Koco — Albania

