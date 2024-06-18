                 

News

4BR Euro 2024 quiz winner

Gareth Southgate will have wanted to pick a side like this — but our winner made sure they got the selections right for our Euro 2024 quiz.

Euro24
  The 11 composers had to be matched with their home countries

Tuesday, 18 June 2024

        

Thanks to everyone who took the time to enter our little Euro 2024 quiz — with just about everyone getting the 10 composers and their home nations correct — as well as the one conductor who directed at the 1995 Masters.

It was Dave Waterman in New Milton in Hampshire who we picked out of the hat to receive a selection box of CDs which will be on their way to him in time to play during extra time and penalties in a few of the matches to come.

Answers:

1. Philip Sparke — England

2. Peter Graham — Scotland

3. Ludovic Neurohr — Switzerland

4. Thierry Deleruyelle — France

5. Roland Sventpali — Hungary

6. Bert Appermont — Belgium

7. Johan de Meij — Holland

8. Hermann Pallhuber — Austria

9. Jacob Vilhelm Larsen — Denmark

10. Mathias Wehr — Germany

11. Eno Koco — Albania

        

Flowers

Flowers boost as 2024 fulfils first half promise

June 18 • A highly successful start to 2024 holds the promise of even more success for the recently crowned French Open champion.

National Youth Championships

Sparke provides Youth Champ test piece

June 18 • A new work by Philip Sparke will test bands at the 2025 National Youth Championships of Great Britain.

Abbey Brass

New signings at Abbey Brass

June 18 • A trio of new players join Abbey Brass on the Isle of Wight.

Pontardulais Town Band - Annual Concert - The storytellers present.....

Saturday 22 June • Pontarddulais Comprehensive School, Caecerrig Road, Pontarddulais. SA4 8PD

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Strata Brass

Sunday 23 June • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band - Foden's Band

Sunday 23 June • Renishaw Innovation Centre,. New Mills, Kingswood, Wotton-under-Edge,. Gloucestershire GL12 8JR

West Midlands Police Band - Sovereign Brass and Brett Baker (Trombone)

Sunday 23 June • Tipton Green Methodist Church. Park Lane West. Tipton. Sandwell. DY1 4QF

Brass Bands England - Youth Fest 2024

Friday 28 June • Barnsley Civic, Hanson Street, Barnsley S70 2HZ

Concert Brass Poynton

June 17 • Required:. Concert Brass, Poynton Stockport, Seek: A Solo Cornet - Bb Bass - Bass Trombone - Tenor Horn. No Contesting Not a learners Band. Rehearsing on Wednesday Evenings between 8.00 to 10.00pm (with a short comfort break and cup of tea at 9.00pm)..

Concert Brass Poynton

June 17 • Concert Brass, Poynton Stockport, Seek: A Solo Cornet - Bb Bass - Bass Trombone - Tenor Horn. . No Contesting Not a learners Band. Rehearsing on Wednesday Evenings between 8.00 to 10.00pm (with a short comfort break and cup of tea at 9.00pm).

Epping Forest Band

June 17 • Required:. We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Chris King

MBA, BMus(Hons), LRSM, AoBBA
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator, Compere, Band Trainer

               

