4BR Euro 2024 quiz winner

Thanks to everyone who took the time to enter our little Euro 2024 quiz — with just about everyone getting the 10 composers and their home nations correct — as well as the one conductor who directed at the 1995 Masters.
It was Dave Waterman in New Milton in Hampshire who we picked out of the hat to receive a selection box of CDs which will be on their way to him in time to play during extra time and penalties in a few of the matches to come.
Answers:
1. Philip Sparke — England
2. Peter Graham — Scotland
3. Ludovic Neurohr — Switzerland
4. Thierry Deleruyelle — France
5. Roland Sventpali — Hungary
6. Bert Appermont — Belgium
7. Johan de Meij — Holland
8. Hermann Pallhuber — Austria
9. Jacob Vilhelm Larsen — Denmark
10. Mathias Wehr — Germany
11. Eno Koco — Albania