                 

*
banner

News

Sparke provides Youth Champ test piece

A new work by Philip Sparke will test bands at the 2025 National Youth Championships of Great Britain.

National Youth Championships
  The work will receive its premiere at the 2025 National Youth Championships

Tuesday, 18 June 2024

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced that composer Philip Sparke has written a new work to be used as the test-piece at the Championship Section of the 2025 National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain.

Titled, 'Fanfares, Songs and Dances' it is a joint commission between BBE, the Lithuanian Brass Band Association and the Dutch National Brass Band Championship organisers, NBK.

It will receive its UK contesting premiÃ¨re at the 2025 Youth Champs on Saturday 29th March at Hymers College in Hull.

Thrilled

Speaking about the work, Philip said: "I'm so thrilled that it has been selected as the test piece for the 2025 National Youth Championships.

Brass Bands England was one of the sponsors of the original commission and I found it an immensely satisfying piece to write. It's a real challenge to incorporate the passion and excitement usually associated with 'top section' pieces at a lower grade level!

He added: "I hope the young players in our wonderful youth bands will enjoy the robustness of 'Fanfares', the delicacy and solo opportunities of 'Songs' and vivaciousness of 'Dances', as they prepare this piece for the championships."

Test returns

The announcement confirms the return of the test-piece discipline as part of the Championship Section at the event.

It was discontinued to help bands with their post-Covid development, and it is now felt the time is right for it to be re-instated as an effective way of being a gateway into adult competition.

Registration for the contest will open this Wednesday 19th June via organisers Brass Bands England's website.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/national-youth-brass-band-championships

Test and own-choice

A BBE spokesperson told 4BR: "Bands competing in the Championship Section wishing to perform their own choice of music will still be able to do so, with an additional 10-minutes of own-choice time remaining alongside the 11-minute test piece."

It was confirmed that bands performing in the Performance or Showcase Sections are not required to perform the work and will play up to 15 or 10 minutes of own-choice music respectively.

Brass Bands England was one of the sponsors of the original commission and I found it an immensely satisfying piece to writePhilip Sparke

Discount for BBE members

Brass Bands England member organisations can purchase the test piece directly from BBE, which will be sent once entries close in December.

BBE member bands can purchase the full parts and score for the price of £52.80 by emailing jess@bbe.org.uk on the point of entry.

This discount is made possible by the support of Hal Leonard, Philip Sparke and Anglo Music Press.

Non-member bands can purchase the test piece from Band Music Shop for the price of £91.99.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Flowers

Flowers boost as 2024 fulfils first half promise

June 18 • A highly successful start to 2024 holds the promise of even more success for the recently crowned French Open champion.

National Youth Championships

Sparke provides Youth Champ test piece

June 18 • A new work by Philip Sparke will test bands at the 2025 National Youth Championships of Great Britain.

Euro24

4BR Euro 2024 quiz winner

June 18 • Gareth Southgate will have wanted to pick a side like this — but our winner made sure they got the selections right for our Euro 2024 quiz.

Abbey Brass

New signings at Abbey Brass

June 18 • A trio of new players join Abbey Brass on the Isle of Wight.

What's on »

Pontardulais Town Band - Annual Concert - The storytellers present.....

Saturday 22 June • Pontarddulais Comprehensive School, Caecerrig Road, Pontarddulais. SA4 8PD

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Strata Brass

Sunday 23 June • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band - Foden's Band

Sunday 23 June • Renishaw Innovation Centre,. New Mills, Kingswood, Wotton-under-Edge,. Gloucestershire GL12 8JR

West Midlands Police Band - Sovereign Brass and Brett Baker (Trombone)

Sunday 23 June • Tipton Green Methodist Church. Park Lane West. Tipton. Sandwell. DY1 4QF

Brass Bands England - Youth Fest 2024

Friday 28 June • Barnsley Civic, Hanson Street, Barnsley S70 2HZ

Vacancies »

Concert Brass Poynton

June 17 • Required:. Concert Brass, Poynton Stockport, Seek: A Solo Cornet - Bb Bass - Bass Trombone - Tenor Horn. No Contesting Not a learners Band. Rehearsing on Wednesday Evenings between 8.00 to 10.00pm (with a short comfort break and cup of tea at 9.00pm)..

Concert Brass Poynton

June 17 • Concert Brass, Poynton Stockport, Seek: A Solo Cornet - Bb Bass - Bass Trombone - Tenor Horn. . No Contesting Not a learners Band. Rehearsing on Wednesday Evenings between 8.00 to 10.00pm (with a short comfort break and cup of tea at 9.00pm).

Epping Forest Band

June 17 • Required:. We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Pro Cards »

Andrew White

MA(Ed Man), B Ed (Hons), BBCM, ADNCB, PGCE, Cert Ed
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator & Educationist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top