Flowers boost as 2024 fulfils first half promise

A highly successful start to 2024 holds the promise of even more success for the recently crowned French Open champion.

The Flowers Band is looking forward to adding further concert and contest success to their 2024 CV.

It follows a critically acclaimed appearance at the Newbury Festival in May, as well as their recent successful trip to Amboise, where they not only claimed a fourth French Open title, but also thrilled the audience at the event's Gala Concert.

Earlier this year they also regained the West of England Regional Champions title and made high profile concert appearances at the ConsTest Contest in Birmingham and as part of the Morley 'Best of Brass' series in Yorkshire.

Busy first half

"It's been a busy first half of the year, but a highly encouraging one," MD Paul Holland told 4BR.

"We've built on the contest form shown at the British Open, London and Brass in Concert and drawn new audiences to hear us in concert.

Our first contest aim was to regain the West of England title and to enjoy another great trip to Amboise for the French Open. We've also built on our concert profile — and it's been great to hear the feedback we received."

French Heroes

That was certainly the case at the French Open where the band claimed the title with outstanding performances of the test-piece, 'Heroes' by Bruce Broughton, 'Into the Sky' by Stephen Bulla and an 'Best Soloist' rendition of the third movement of the Cosma 'Euphonium Concerto' performed by Daniel Thomas.

"The contest performances were great," Paul added.

"We have such a fantastic team of soloists now that I could call on anyone of them.

Dan was fantastic of course in winning the contest soloist award but in the Gala Concert the audience was equally thrilled by Paul Richards, Chris Thomas, Matt Rowe and Lauren Chinn. The audience was incredible — and it showed that we have quite a French fan base now!"

Summer break

The band is now looking forward to its Summer break before starting work on preparing for the British Open.

"It all starts again in September — and we are confident that we can doing well as the major championships and in entertaining audiences at many more concerts."