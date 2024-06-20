Entries open and judges revealed for Scottish Festival of Brass

Bands can now enter the Band Supplies Challenge and Scottish Open contests to impress Brett Baker, Alan Widdop, Owen Farr and Christopher Bond.

The adjudicators for the two senior events at this year's Scottish Festival of Brass, to be held over two weekends in the Perth Concert Hall in November, have been announced.

Brett Baker and Alan Widdop will adjudicate the Bands Supplies Scottish Challenge contest on Saturday 16th November, with Owen Farr and Christopher Bond taking the roles for the Scottish Open on Saturday 23rd November.

Scottish Challenge

The own-choice Band Supplies Scottish Challenge offers a first prize of £300 and is open to bands in Sections 1-4. There will be a split draw with the contest starting at 9.30am.

Entry forms can be downloaded at https://www.sbba.org.uk/events?event=255

They are also available from contest controller Peter Fraser at fraserp3@virginmedia.com

The closing date for applications is 1st October.

Scottish Open

The own-choice Scottish Open has a first prize of £1,250. Interested bands should enter as soon as possible. The entry deadline is Monday 1st July.

For further information and an entry form, contact the contest controller Carrie Boax at sbbapresident@gmail.com

Further details can be found at the Scottish Brass Band Association website at: https://www.sbba.org.uk/events?event=256