New training trio join AoBBA

Tommy Tynan, Chris Shanks and Danny Brooks will undertake professional development training with the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) has announced a trio of new members in Danny Brooks, Chris Shanks and Tommy Tynan who will undertake their training programme.

Trio

Danny Brooks is the respected Musical Director of Leyland Band having previously led Elland Silver Band from the Second to Championship Section status. He is also the founder of the Red Admiral Music Academy.

Chris Shanks studied euphonium and conducting at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. An active member of the Salvation Army, he has featured as a guest soloist throughout the world as well as being the solo euphonium of Whitburn Band. He is also the Resident Musical Director of the EverReady Band.

Tommy Tynan is principal EEb tuba of Cory Band. A graduate of the University of Huddersfield, he was previously a member of Oldham (Lees) Band and has also undertaken tutoring tours including to Australia earlier this year.

Welcome

Welcoming the trio, AoBBA, PRO Officer Christopher Bond commented: "We are delighted to welcome Danny, Chris and Tommy to the scheme after receiving several high-quality applications.

Between them, they represent some of the UK's best bands as principal players and Musical Directors and we very much look forward to working alongside them."

More information

For more information:, visit www.aobba.com