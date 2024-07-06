New Horizons on show with Regent Brass

One of the most interesting concerts of original brass band repertoire is to be heard in London this weekend.

A fascinating concert of original brass band repertoire to be heard this year will be heard in London this weekend.

Regent Brass will present 'New Horizons' at St Saviour's in Pimlico on Sunday evening (7th July — 7.00pm) conducted by Alan Duguid.

40 year arc

'New Horizons' was originally to have been held under the title 'Tributes and Dedications' in 2023, but due to rail strikes around the time had to be postponed.

However, thankfully it was postponed and not cancelled and will now feature works such as HK Gruber's 'Demilitarised Zones', Hanz Werner Henze's 'Ragtimes and Habaneras' and Harrison Birtwistle's 'Salford Toccata'.

Also included are Peter Yarde Martin's 'Elegy' (written in memoriam for Sylvia Flaxman, one of Leslie Condon's daughters) and James Chan's 'At the Gates' (featuring cellist Lucy Neil).

It will also include the world premiere of Franklin Onyeso's 'Bells, Unrung' (featuring bass trombonist Alfie Bousfield) alongside Judith Bingham's 'Four Minute Mile and Robin Fiedler's 'Castle in the Sky' in its new single-band version.

There will also be a brass band 'first' with 'In C Interlude' by Michael Nyman (written as homage to Terry Riley's 'In C' from 1964)

Looking forward

As previously stated, conductor Alan Duguid told 4BR: "We are really looking forward to the concert which has created a great deal of interest.

It has been a real ambition of us all and it has been so interesting working on repertoire that covers such a huge arc in time — from Gruber and Henze in the 1970s and Birtwistle (1980s) right through to the present day with Robin Fielder and Franklin Onyeso.

We are delighted also that half the works are by female, non-binary or BAME composers."

Tickets:

Tickets are available from: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/617750/