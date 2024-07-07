BBE's Brass Band Week has started, so if you are part of it get the bunting out and shout about all that is good about brass bands to your audiences.

The first national Brass Band Week has just started and will cover up until 14th July.

Raise awareness

The aim of the Brass Bands England initiative is to raise awareness of brass bands and everything they have to offer, and has gained funding from Arts Council England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

So if you are doing a concert somewhere over the next week, why not put out a bit of bunting and tell people all about it.

Speaking about the new initiative, BBE Chairperson Michael Kilroy said: "Just think of the opportunity it offers for new audiences to discover the joy of a brass band through hundreds of events in parks, concert halls and on local high streets.

Together, we can make more of an impact to shine a light on what brass bands have to offer."

The week will overlap with BBE Brass Foundation's 'Proms in the Playground' scheme.

Other event highlights will include Barnsley's 'Brassed On! Festival', a 'Brass at the Seaside' weekend in Lancashire, and a special 'Brass at the Castle' series from Drum and Brass in Cumbria

A full list of benefits for participation in the week can be found on BBE's Brass Band Week information page. https://www.bbe.org.uk/BBW