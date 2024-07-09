Radio: Sunday Bandstand 7th July

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 7th July
Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.
For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.
The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.
To enjoy:
https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-7-july-2024/
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
The Golden West March
Percy Merritt
Canadian Staff Band
BM: Capt. Robert Redhead
Overture: Le Clemenza Di Tito
Mozart
Skellerup Woolston Brass Band
MD: Brian A. Barrett
The Trolley Song from Meet me in St Louis
Ralph Blane arr. John Denton
Rothwell Temperance Band
MD: David Roberts
Every Time We Say Goodbye
Cole Porter arr. Alan Fernie
Soloist: Nick Hudson
Britannia Building Society Band
MD: Howard Snell
Braveheart Suite
James Horner arr. Andrew Duncan
Yorkshire Building Society
MD: Dr. David King
Carousel
Huug Steketee
Soloist: Dik van Doorn
Brass Band Rijnmond
MD: Anno Appelo
RiverDance
Bill Whelan arr. Ray Farr
Vocalist: Natalie Farr
Foden's Band
MD: Nicholas Childs
Mack and Mabel
Jerry Herman arr. Dr Keith Wilkinson
West Yorkshire Police Band
MD: Barry Thompson
Pomp and Circumstance March Op 39 No 4
Sir Edward Elgar arr. Arthur Wills
Cambridge Co-operative Band
Organist Arthur Wills
MD: David Read
A Salford Sinfonietta
Darrol Barry
BNFL Band
MD: Richard Evans
Fandango
Frank Perkins arr. James Howe
Brass Band of Central Florida
MD: Chad Shoopman
Here's to the Heroes
John Barry arr. Paul Drury
Soloist: Jim Hayes
Co-operative Funeralcare Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Pops for Brass
Goff Richards
Brass Band De Bazuin Oenkerk
MD: Klaas van der Woude
Pictures of Perfection
Brian Willetts
Soloist: David Childs
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: David Hirst
Round the Town
J. A. Greenwood
Lofthouse 2000 Band
MD: Lee Whitworth
Nessun Dorma
Puccini arr: Simon Kerwin
Soloist: Brian Evans
British Aerospace Wingates Band
MD: Michael Beevers
Eve Of War
Jeff Wayne arr. Stephen Sykes
Brass band De Waldsang
MD: Rieks van der Velde
Blaenwern
Walter Rowlands
Old Silkstone Band
MD: Norman Law
Procession to the Minster
Wagner arr: Howard Snell
Massed bands of Desford Colliery Dowty, Britannia Building Society, Brighouse & Rastrick
GMD: Howard Snell
There's no business-like show business
Irvine Berlin arr. Goff Richards
Hebden Bridge Brass Band
MD: Ian Craddock
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Enjoy the show...