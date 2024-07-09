                 

*
banner

News

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 7th July

Chris Helme brings more great brass band music making to the airwaves.

Bandstand
  More great brass band music from Chris Helme

Tuesday, 09 July 2024

        

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 7th July

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.

To enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-7-july-2024/

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

The Golden West March
Percy Merritt
Canadian Staff Band
BM: Capt. Robert Redhead

Overture: Le Clemenza Di Tito
Mozart
Skellerup Woolston Brass Band
MD: Brian A. Barrett

The Trolley Song from Meet me in St Louis
Ralph Blane arr. John Denton
Rothwell Temperance Band
MD: David Roberts

Every Time We Say Goodbye
Cole Porter arr. Alan Fernie
Soloist: Nick Hudson
Britannia Building Society Band
MD: Howard Snell

Braveheart Suite
James Horner arr. Andrew Duncan
Yorkshire Building Society
MD: Dr. David King

Carousel
Huug Steketee
Soloist: Dik van Doorn
Brass Band Rijnmond
MD: Anno Appelo

RiverDance
Bill Whelan arr. Ray Farr
Vocalist: Natalie Farr
Foden's Band
MD: Nicholas Childs

Mack and Mabel
Jerry Herman arr. Dr Keith Wilkinson
West Yorkshire Police Band
MD: Barry Thompson

Pomp and Circumstance March Op 39 No 4
Sir Edward Elgar arr. Arthur Wills
Cambridge Co-operative Band
Organist Arthur Wills
MD: David Read

A Salford Sinfonietta
Darrol Barry
BNFL Band
MD: Richard Evans

Fandango
Frank Perkins arr. James Howe
Brass Band of Central Florida
MD: Chad Shoopman

Here's to the Heroes
John Barry arr. Paul Drury
Soloist: Jim Hayes
Co-operative Funeralcare Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Pops for Brass
Goff Richards
Brass Band De Bazuin Oenkerk
MD: Klaas van der Woude

Pictures of Perfection
Brian Willetts
Soloist: David Childs
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: David Hirst

Round the Town
J. A. Greenwood
Lofthouse 2000 Band
MD: Lee Whitworth

Nessun Dorma
Puccini arr: Simon Kerwin
Soloist: Brian Evans
British Aerospace Wingates Band
MD: Michael Beevers

Eve Of War
Jeff Wayne arr. Stephen Sykes
Brass band De Waldsang
MD: Rieks van der Velde

Blaenwern
Walter Rowlands
Old Silkstone Band
MD: Norman Law

Procession to the Minster
Wagner arr: Howard Snell
Massed bands of Desford Colliery Dowty, Britannia Building Society, Brighouse & Rastrick
GMD: Howard Snell

There's no business-like show business
Irvine Berlin arr. Goff Richards
Hebden Bridge Brass Band
MD: Ian Craddock

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Charlie Boax

Boax enjoys the spotlight of baritone, Burns and the ballot box...

July 9 • One of Scottish banding's young stars has enjoyed notable success over the past few months.

Hepworth

Report & Result: 2024 Brighouse March & Hymn Tune

July 9 • Hepworth show wizardly form in making it four out of our march and hymn tunes wins this Summer.

Bandstand

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 7th July

July 9 • Chris Helme brings more great brass band music making to the airwaves.

bbw

Get the bunting out...

July 7 • BBE's Brass Band Week has started, so if you are part of it get the bunting out and shout about all that is good about brass bands to your audiences.

What's on »

Regent Brass - 'New Directions'

Sunday 7 July • St Saviours Church, St Georges Square, London SW1V 3QW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Besses Boys Band

Sunday 7 July • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Harlow Brass Band - CHURCH FUNDRAISING OUTDOOR CONCERT

Sunday 7 July • St Mary's Church at Matching, Harlow CM17 0QZ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Pemberton Old Wigan B Band

Sunday 14 July • Pemberton Old Wigan Brass Bands. Enfield Street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - QUIZ NIGHT

Friday 19 July • Pemberton Old Wigan Band . Enfield Street,. Pemberton,. Wigan. WN5 8DZ

Vacancies »

Dobcross Silver Band

July 8 • 2 x Cornet Players required. Positions are negotiable, excluding Principal as players are willing to move around. Experience preferred but all ages considered if ability can be demonstrated. Enjoyable rehearsals/great socials!

Cadishead Public Band

July 6 • We have vacancies for a Euphonium player and a Bb Bass player due to relocation. We are a friendly 4th Section Band, located in Irlam, Salford [M44 6RB]. Quality instruments are available for use and subs are not requested. All players are welcome.

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

July 6 • Wakefield Metropolitan Band are looking for a Tutti Cornet and a Baritone/Euph.

Pro Cards »

Phillip Lawrence

ARCM PGRNCM MFTCL ARCM B.Mus
Composer, conductor, teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top