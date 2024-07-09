Radio: Sunday Bandstand 7th July

Chris Helme brings more great brass band music making to the airwaves.

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 7th July

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

The Golden West March

Percy Merritt

Canadian Staff Band

BM: Capt. Robert Redhead

Overture: Le Clemenza Di Tito

Mozart

Skellerup Woolston Brass Band

MD: Brian A. Barrett

The Trolley Song from Meet me in St Louis

Ralph Blane arr. John Denton

Rothwell Temperance Band

MD: David Roberts

Every Time We Say Goodbye

Cole Porter arr. Alan Fernie

Soloist: Nick Hudson

Britannia Building Society Band

MD: Howard Snell

Braveheart Suite

James Horner arr. Andrew Duncan

Yorkshire Building Society

MD: Dr. David King

Carousel

Huug Steketee

Soloist: Dik van Doorn

Brass Band Rijnmond

MD: Anno Appelo

RiverDance

Bill Whelan arr. Ray Farr

Vocalist: Natalie Farr

Foden's Band

MD: Nicholas Childs

Mack and Mabel

Jerry Herman arr. Dr Keith Wilkinson

West Yorkshire Police Band

MD: Barry Thompson

Pomp and Circumstance March Op 39 No 4

Sir Edward Elgar arr. Arthur Wills

Cambridge Co-operative Band

Organist Arthur Wills

MD: David Read

A Salford Sinfonietta

Darrol Barry

BNFL Band

MD: Richard Evans

Fandango

Frank Perkins arr. James Howe

Brass Band of Central Florida

MD: Chad Shoopman

Here's to the Heroes

John Barry arr. Paul Drury

Soloist: Jim Hayes

Co-operative Funeralcare Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Pops for Brass

Goff Richards

Brass Band De Bazuin Oenkerk

MD: Klaas van der Woude

Pictures of Perfection

Brian Willetts

Soloist: David Childs

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: David Hirst

Round the Town

J. A. Greenwood

Lofthouse 2000 Band

MD: Lee Whitworth

Nessun Dorma

Puccini arr: Simon Kerwin

Soloist: Brian Evans

British Aerospace Wingates Band

MD: Michael Beevers

Eve Of War

Jeff Wayne arr. Stephen Sykes

Brass band De Waldsang

MD: Rieks van der Velde

Blaenwern

Walter Rowlands

Old Silkstone Band

MD: Norman Law

Procession to the Minster

Wagner arr: Howard Snell

Massed bands of Desford Colliery Dowty, Britannia Building Society, Brighouse & Rastrick

GMD: Howard Snell

There's no business-like show business

Irvine Berlin arr. Goff Richards

Hebden Bridge Brass Band

MD: Ian Craddock

Enjoy the show...