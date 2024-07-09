Boax enjoys the spotlight of baritone, Burns and the ballot box...

                 

Charlie Boax
  Charlie Boax has been busy playing and winning accolades this year

Tuesday, 09 July 2024

        

One of the rising stars of the Scottish brass band movement has certainly been busy over the last couple of months.

Charlie Boax is the talented young solo baritone player with Whitburn Band, as well as being an integral part of the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland.

Solo playing

In the last few months though it has been her solo playing that has won plaudits as well as awards, becoming the Scottish Brass Band Association West of Scotland Solo Champion, as well as winning the national 'Young Burnsian of the Year' accolade and the Rotary Club of Great Britain title for a second time.

All this and she has just completed her Advanced Highers exams as she plans to go to Glasgow University to study immunology from September.

If that wasn't quite enough, she still had time to record a solo on Whitburn Band's latest CD release which comes out in a few months time and do her civic duty by being a volunteer on General Election Day duty.

So much confidence

"That's all done and dusted now," she told 4BR.

"Winning the solo awards has been great and has given me so much confidence as a player. The Young Burnsian Award saw me both play and sing, so that was a bit different and I'm really proud to have been able to successfully defend the Rotary award against performers from across the UK."

Managing to fit in everything she wants to do though isn't a problem.

Playing with Whitburn means so much — and I see it as a serious hobby. Being able to carry that on for the future is so important to meCharlie Boax

Busy schedule

"I'm good at squeezing things into a busy schedule," she adds. "I think I get that from my parents who are always on the go. Playing with Whitburn means so much — and I see it as a serious hobby. Being able to carry that on for the future is so important to me.

I would love to be able to do a solo CD in the future, but for now, it more hard work practicing for the British Open and National Finals as well as looking forward to the next National Youth Brass Band of Scotland course — although I may just have enough spare time to fit in a short holiday to Spain!"

Civic recognition

In the meantime, Charlie is just enjoying life and that extra bit of fame.

"I was proud to accept a civic recognition award recently with my friend and to find out that people knew about what I did. Helping out is very important to me, so as Polling Day was just after my 18th birthday, I was able to vote for the first time too!"

        

