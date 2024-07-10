Next generation provides musical inspiration at Youth Fest

Barnsley echoed to the sound of fantastic youthful brass band music making as the first National National Brass Band Youth Festival took place.

First National Brass Band Youth Festival welcomed young players in Barnsley.

The inaugural Foyle Foundation Youth Fest recently saw several school bands take to the stage at Barnsley Civic stage to bring joyful entertainment to families and friends.

Lead and support

Led by Brass Bands England (BBE) with financial support from The Foyle Foundation, the non-competitive event focused on participation and musical enjoyment.

That saw traditional marches and hymns featured alongside renditions of George Ezra's 'Shotgun' (singing included) and a medley of songs by Sheffield bands (affectionately called 'Shedley') from Sheffield Music Education Hub.

Fantastic day

Speaking about the first ever event, BBE's Chief Operating Officer, Sarah Baumann said: "What a fantastic day! Hundreds of children took part with some of the bands giving their debut performance.

A huge thanks must go to The Foyle Foundation for their investment in this event. It was great to see so many young people enjoying music-making."

Worked socks off

One of those leading the music was Katy Jones, Principal Trombone of the HallÃ© Orchestra, and MD of Meltham C of E Primary School, who commented: "The children were surprised to see an audience as it was their first time performing outside of school.

They were both nervous and excited, but also happy and confident because as they said, they had "worked together, played together and worked our socks off". Thanks BBE for a brilliantly organised and welcoming day for everyone."

Workshops

In addition to their performances bands also took part in practical brass workshops led by BBE's Brass Foundations team where youngsters had the opportunity to learn some new exciting repertoire together.

Next year's Youth Fest will take place on 4th July in Watford.

