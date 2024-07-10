                 

*
banner

News

Next generation provides musical inspiration at Youth Fest

Barnsley echoed to the sound of fantastic youthful brass band music making as the first National National Brass Band Youth Festival took place.

BBEYouth
  The day was a fantastic showcase for inclusive music making.

Wednesday, 10 July 2024

        

First National Brass Band Youth Festival welcomed young players in Barnsley.

The inaugural Foyle Foundation Youth Fest recently saw several school bands take to the stage at Barnsley Civic stage to bring joyful entertainment to families and friends.

Lead and support

Led by Brass Bands England (BBE) with financial support from The Foyle Foundation, the non-competitive event focused on participation and musical enjoyment.

That saw traditional marches and hymns featured alongside renditions of George Ezra's 'Shotgun' (singing included) and a medley of songs by Sheffield bands (affectionately called 'Shedley') from Sheffield Music Education Hub.

Fantastic day

Speaking about the first ever event, BBE's Chief Operating Officer, Sarah Baumann said: "What a fantastic day! Hundreds of children took part with some of the bands giving their debut performance.

A huge thanks must go to The Foyle Foundation for their investment in this event. It was great to see so many young people enjoying music-making."

What a fantastic day! Hundreds of children took part with some of the bands giving their debut performanceBBE Chief Operating Officer, Sarah Baumann

Worked socks off

One of those leading the music was Katy Jones, Principal Trombone of the HallÃ© Orchestra, and MD of Meltham C of E Primary School, who commented: "The children were surprised to see an audience as it was their first time performing outside of school.

They were both nervous and excited, but also happy and confident because as they said, they had "worked together, played together and worked our socks off". Thanks BBE for a brilliantly organised and welcoming day for everyone."

Workshops

In addition to their performances bands also took part in practical brass workshops led by BBE's Brass Foundations team where youngsters had the opportunity to learn some new exciting repertoire together.

Next year's Youth Fest will take place on 4th July in Watford.

You can see some photos of the day's fun on the BBE Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/brassbandsengland

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

David Read MBE

Funeral details for David Read MBE

July 10 • The funeral details for the foremost brass band musician have been announced.

BBEYouth

Next generation provides musical inspiration at Youth Fest

July 10 • Barnsley echoed to the sound of fantastic youthful brass band music making as the first National National Brass Band Youth Festival took place.

Market Rasen

Richardson takes the helm at Market Rasen

July 10 • The experienced Pete Richardson has become the new Musical Director of Market Rasen Band.

York Railway

New assistant lead for York Railway

July 10 • Dr James Lolley has been appointed as the new Musical Director of York Railway Institute Band.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Pemberton Old Wigan B Band

Sunday 14 July • Pemberton Old Wigan Brass Bands. Enfield Street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - QUIZ NIGHT

Friday 19 July • Pemberton Old Wigan Band . Enfield Street,. Pemberton,. Wigan. WN5 8DZ

Barnsley Brass - Stephen Sykes, Principal Trombone of The Cory Band

Saturday 20 July • St Mary's Church, Kippax, Leeds LS25 7HF

Regent Brass - 'Brass on the Grass' at Westminster Abbey

Wednesday 14 August • Great Peter House, Abbey Gardens, 2 Great College St, London SW1P 3SE

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band

July 10 • We are a busy and very friendly 1st section band with 4 current vacancies - FRONT ROW CORNET - 2ND HORN - Bb BASS - TUNED PERCUSSION. We rehearse on Tuesdays & Thursdays near our lovely home town, just a short drive from M5, J14.

Dobcross Silver Band

July 8 • 2 x Cornet Players required. Positions are negotiable, excluding Principal as players are willing to move around. Experience preferred but all ages considered if ability can be demonstrated. Enjoyable rehearsals/great socials!

Cadishead Public Band

July 6 • We have vacancies for a Euphonium player and a Bb Bass player due to relocation. We are a friendly 4th Section Band, located in Irlam, Salford [M44 6RB]. Quality instruments are available for use and subs are not requested. All players are welcome.

Pro Cards »

Sarah Groarke-Booth

BA (Hons) MA
Conductor, Adjudicator, Compere, Actor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top