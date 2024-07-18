                 

Jordan enjoys 40th anniversary celebrations

Kevin Jordan has just enjoyed his 40th anniversary celebrations at the helm of Fairlop Brass

Fairlop
  Kevin was presented with plenty of cakes to mark the occasion

Thursday, 18 July 2024

        

Kevin Jordan's 40 years and counting of outstanding musical service to Fairlop Brass from Greater London was marked with a surprise, as well as tasty, presentation at a recent concert.

Cake celebration

Instead of a bunch of flowers or a new baton, much to his delight he was presented with a specially commissioned cake (made by the wife of their solo horn player) to mark this wonderful event. In addition, another two were baked so that everyone in the audience could enjoy a celebratory slice as well.

It was made at the band's 'Brass on the Grass' concert, part of their busy community schedule of events, and which raised over £1,600 for the local church.

Player and conductor

Kevin joined Fairlop as a baritone player in 1968, before enjoying playing tenures on horn and Eb tuba.

He was encouraged to start conducting at the age of 17 by the band's founder Dennis Carney and has remained as part of the Fairlop organisation ever since — taking over at the conducting helm in 1984.

Success

During this tenure the band has enjoyed considerable success both on and off the contest stage, including the Third Section National Championship title in 1995 and several subsequent appearances at Cheltenham — the latest in 2023.

Kevin has been recognised for his inspirational leadership by the local Arts Council with the presentation of the Audrey Toms Award for services to the local Musical Community.

He is currently preparing the band for a tour to The Netherlands — their sixth under his baton — and a concert as part of the prestigious Westminster Gardens concert series in the heart of central London in August.

        

