ISB called to serve on latest release

The latest CD from the International Staff Band of the Salvation Army has just been released by World of Brass.

It sees the band perform a wide ranging of repertoire in a blended programme of inspirations led by Bandmaster Dr Stephen Cobb.

Called to Serve

'Called to Serve' features from imposing SA figures such as Ray Steadman-Allen, Leslie Condon, William Himes, Brian Bowen and Thomas Rive to the writers of the current generation of Paul Sharman and Kevin Larsson and those whose Salvationist roots still remain firmly embedded in the output such as Edward Gregson and Peter Graham.

The release has already gained widespread critical acclaim and you can enjoy it in three different formats:

Formats:

CD: https://www.worldofbrass.com/102156

Download: https://www.worldofbrass.com/102156-download

Wobplay: http://www.wobplay.com