New signings boost Hammonds

Additions to the euphonium and percussion teams for Yorkshire band ahead of Autumn contesting season.

Hammonds
  MD Morgan Griffiths welcomes his new signings

Friday, 19 July 2024

        

The Hammonds Band has taken the opportunity to strengthen its ranks as it looks ahead to a busy Autumn contest and concert season.

With appearances at the British Open and Brass in Concert Championships on the horizon the band has welcomed the signings of Jacob Hickson on second euphonium and Will Savage on percussion.

Signings

Jacob is going into his final year at Huddersfield University and is also the solo euphonium at the Band of the Royal Regiment and a former 'Best Soloist' award winner at the UniBrass Championships.

Meanwhile, Will has just finished his studies at Chetham's School of Music before heading to the RNCM in Manchester in September. He has also been a member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and a talented composer.

Delighted

Speaking about the new arrivals, Hammonds MD Morgan Griffiths said: "I'm delighted to welcome these two talented musicians.

Jacob is already fitting in well with the euphonium and baritone row, and it is very special for me to see Will join as I have known him since he started out his playing journey."

        

