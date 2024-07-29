Future progress starts now for Coalburn

As soon as the Summer holidays end, the family of Coalburn bands will be back to work...

The Coalburn Band organisation will soon return to rehearsals after a well-earned summer break, hoping to build on the substantial success enjoyed in the first part of 2024.

These included appearances at the Scottish Championships, concert performances and a host of engagements, new members and welcome guests.

In addition, there were workshop visits from Glyn and Helen Williams, Laura and Mark Good, as well John Barber, Dewi Griffiths, Gareth Hand, Sion Rhys Jones, Les Neish and Sheona Wade.

They also welcomed Jim Park as the new conductor of the Bronze Band alongside a host of new players, whilst the summer was filled with performances from Stonehouse to East Kilbride Old Parish Church, as well as at the wedding of their baritone player.

Great year so far...

Band President, Alan Court told 4BR: "2024 has been a great year so far and I'm incredibly proud of the dedication and hard work shown by every member of the Coalburn Band family.

We have not only enjoyed great successes and performances, but we have all had a lot of fun. We are now all excited for the opportunities ahead in the coming months and look forward to our further development as a banding family."

Generous support

The organisation has been supported by numerous generous sponsors to help with their community activities and long term investment in youth development, with Band Treasurer Daniel Beadle adding: "Receiving grants has been vital for our development and sustainability.

These funds enable us to take forward exciting new initiatives, especially providing exceptional learning opportunities for our young band members.

We are deeply grateful to everyone who has donated or provided grant funding as your generosity ensures we can continue to grow as an organisation."

More to come

Coalburn now has further performance opportunities in their sights with appearances at the Scottish Festival of Brass an October concert date for their Bronze and Intermediate bands, along with taster sessions for prospective members.